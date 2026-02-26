The Recap: Ole Miss Basketball Comes Up Short in 106-99 Double-OT Loss To LSU Tigers

OXFORD, Miss. – In its second overtime game of the season, Ole Miss was unable to step out in front late as they fell in double OT 106-99 to LSU on Wednesday night in the SJB Pavilion.

Ole Miss (11-17, 3-12 SEC) would strike first after a second-chance layup from Patton Pinkins 21 seconds into the game. However, neither team could break away from one another early on.

The Rebels' lead would see-saw from one to two points over the next several minutes until the 9:09 mark, with the score knotted at 21-21.

LSU (15-13, 3-12 SEC) would regain the lead at the 2:40 mark, 38-36, after a layup by Pablo Tamba. Ole Miss would recover, taking the lead, 42-41, before halftime after AJ Storr converted on a layup.

In the second half of regulation, the Rebels got out to a seven-point lead, 50-43, at the 18:12 mark thanks to a step-back three-pointer from Eduardo Klafke. Ole Miss would continue to maintain its lead for the next 16:34 until LSU's Michael Nwoko scored a midrange jumper to knot the game at 80-80.

With 1:13 left in regulation, Ole Miss's Corey Chest broke away for an alley-oop slam to gain the lead, 82-80. However, LSU would get sent to the line on its final offensive possession and convert both free throws to tie the game, sending it to the first overtime.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

In the first extra period, the Rebels managed to grasp an early 86-82 lead after an alley-oop slam by Storr on a fastbreak. LSU would claw back once again to tie the game with 36 seconds left off a layup to send the game to a second overtime, where LSU would hold a lead for a majority of the final four minutes of play.

Ole Miss will travel to Auburn for its final road game of the season on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m. in Neville Arena. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Kamardine led the Rebels offensively with 26 points and recorded 10 assists for his first double-double of the season. Malik Dia (20), Storr (19), and Klafke (16) all scored in double digits.

NOTABLES

- Ilias Kamardine tied his career high points with 26 while setting a new career best with 10 assists, all with zero turnovers and three steals.

- Malik Dia scored 20 or more points for the fourth consecutive game.

- The two teams combined for 205 points, the most in a game in SJB Pavilion history.

