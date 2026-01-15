How It Happened: Ole Miss Basketball Stuns Georgia 97-95 on Overtime Buzzer Beater

ATHENS, Ga. – It took all five minutes of the extra period as Patton Pinkins pulled in a rebound and tip in as the clock hit zero to put Ole Miss over No. 21 Georgia in a ruckus Stegeman Coliseum 97-95 on Wednesday night.

AJ Storr (27), Pinkins (18), Travis Perry (14), and Ilias Kamardine (13) combined for 72 points in what was a full team effort to push past the ranked Bulldogs for a second straight conference win.

Ole Miss (10-7, 2-2 SEC) found itself in a tight game through the first five minutes of play, until the Rebels went on a 9-0 run to put the visitors up 16-7 at the 12:17 mark.

The Rebels would extend their lead to as much as 10, with just under 11:00 remaining in the first half. However, Georgia (14-3, 2-2 SEC) would storm back to take the lead, 29-28, after a three-pointer from Jeremiah Wilkinson with only 4:15 left in the first half.

The Bulldogs would maintain their lead, as they went into the halftime break up 40-35. Georgia finished the first half 9-of-18, 50% from beyond the arc, with Wilkinson responsible for five of them for 15 points.

In the second half, the Rebels trailed within two possessions for the first 7:04 of the second half until Storr buried a step-back three-pointer to give Ole Miss its first lead of the second half, 59-58.

Georgia responded as Marcus Millender hit his own three on the next offensive possession for the Bulldogs. The home team would maintain its lead for the next several minutes with the Rebels trailing closely behind, until a sequence that saw Perry bury a straight-away three-pointer followed by a fastbreak slam that put Ole Miss back in front 73-71.

A steal and score from Storr at 2:12, a blocked shot by Corey Chest at 1:47, then a corner three from Kamardine at 1:01 was enough for the Rebels to be trailing 87-85 with under a minute to play.

However, the visitors got a stop after Wilkinson missed a driving layup, which Storr would return the other way to knot up the game at 87-87 and force overtime.

In what was a tightly contested extra period, the game's momentum shifted on a missed free throw by Millender with 10 seconds on the clock, with the game knotted up at 95.

The Rebels would come down the other end with the ball in Storr's hand as he dribbled from the top of the key to the left into a spinning jump shot just below the first dash on the free throw line.

The shot fell short as it hit the front of the rim before Pinkins would secure the ball, putting it right back in the air for the game-winning tap-in layup.

Ole Miss will travel to Starkville, Mississippi for a matchup against in-state rival Mississippi State on Saturday, January 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the Humphrey Coliseum and broadcast on the SEC Network.

NOTABLES

• This marked the first ranked win of the season for Ole Miss, with their last such victory coming over No. 14 Iowa State in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and last road ranked win coming at No. 4 Alabama a season ago.

• AJ Storr finished with a season-best 27 points, setting his previous best mark in Ole Miss' last game as he scored 26 to take down Missouri.

• The NCAA's leader in blocks per game, Georgia was held to just a single swatted shot tonight.

• Going 7-9 from the field tonight including the game-winner, Patton Pinkins is now shooting 60.5 percent from the floor (23-38) over the last five games.

