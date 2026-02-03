How It Happened: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Cruises to 71-45 Win Over Auburn Tigers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss women’s basketball reigned supreme once more in Birmingham, taking down Auburn, 71-45, on Monday evening at Legacy Arena.

Ole Miss (19-4, 6-2 SEC) allowed the fewest points to any SEC teams it has faced this season. Auburn (13-10, 2-7 SEC) is the eighth team this season that Ole Miss has allowed to score 50 or fewer points. The Rebels allowed only one made 3-pointer for the day and outrebounded the Tigers by 28.

With the win, it marks the best start for an Ole Miss team coached by Yolett McPhee-McCuin. Previously, Ole Miss’ best record under McPhee-McCuin through this many games was tied with 2021-22 & 2022-23 when Ole Miss also started 18-4, but both those years it was followed with a loss.

Christeen Iwuala earned her ninth double-double of her career, all of which have come this season. She’s had three instances of back-to-back double-doubles this season and is one instance short of becoming the first Rebel since Madison Scott in the 2022-23 season to have 10 double-doubles in a single season.

Cotie McMahon led the Rebels’ in scoring once again, contributing 20 points to the cause. On the season, McMahon has 13 games north of 20 points, which ties three Rebels for the 11th-most 20-plus point games in a single season by any Rebel.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

She’s one game away from tying her personal career high in single season 20-plus point games, which she set at her previous school. She added seven rebounds and two steals.

Sira Thienou contributed 14 points and eight rebounds. The sophomore sensation has had double-digit points in six of the past seven games.

Both offenses began slowly to begin the game, but the story wouldn’t remain for Ole Miss. Debreasha Powe had a solid start, scoring the first four points of the game for the Rebels.

Auburn felt some momentum early, managing to keep the score tight and hold an early lead. Despite that, McMahon and the Rebels began an 18-point scoring run, in which Ole Miss held Auburn to no points in the final five minutes of the opening quarter.

McMahon led the charge, scoring 10 points in the quarter alone, with Powe adding a 3-pointer to reach seven first quarter points. The Rebels entered the second quarter ahead, 22-10.

Iwuala opened the second quarter with maximum effort, scoring the first bucket of the period within the first 40 seconds. McMahon followed Iwuala’s lead with a pair of early layups herself, extending the lead to 14.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

The Rebels then went on a seven-point unanswered streak to continue their momentum. McMahon and Denim DeShields scored off fastbreak free throws as Iwuala made a layup in the final minute to put Ole Miss ahead 35-19 entering the third.

Holding Auburn to 19 points is the fewest Ole Miss has allowed this season against any SEC opponent in either half this season. Auburn shot only 28.6 percent from the field and missed all five of its 3-point attempts.

McMahon’s 15 points lead all players on the court for the first half, as well as her two steals. As a team, Ole Miss outrebounded Auburn 26-10 in the first half alone.

Much of the third quarter saw Ole Miss preserving its lead. Good defense, as well as capitalizing on Auburn turnovers gave Ole Miss the opportunity to pull ahead by over 20 points. With the score comfortably in Ole Miss’ grasp, Latasha Lattimore started contributing offensively and defensively.

She began by making a mid-range jump shot with less than three minutes remaining, which later turned into a stellar block on the opposite end of the court for her second of the day. She made a free throw to cap the quarter with Ole Miss ahead 50-31.

Lattimore began the fourth with a free throw and a layup, continuing Ole Miss’ offensive dominance. Iwuala scored Ole Miss’ next three points from the free throw line before Thienou’s 3-pointer put the Rebels ahead by 24, to which Tianna Thompson and DeShields extended with a three of their own.

With a comfortable lead, defense played a stronger role. After allowing some layups and responding with some of their own, the Rebels emerged victorious, 71-45.

Ole Miss will remain in the Heart of Dixie, as the Rebels are set up to play Alabama on Feb. 5. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SECN.

