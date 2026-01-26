Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Tennessee Volunteers Postponed Due To Weather

OXFORD, Miss. – Due to inclement weather in the region, the No. 17 Tennessee at No. 18 Ole Miss women's basketball game scheduled for Monday, January 26 has been postponed.

Both programs are yet to reveal a new date for the SEC showdown after making the move to postpone the Monday matchup.

The Rebels are coming off of a critical Southeastern Conference win over the Missouri Tigers led by star forward Cotie McMahon in Columbia.

The Buzz: McMahon Continues Strong Season

McMahon had by far her most complete performance for the Rebels (17-4, 4-2 SEC), scoring a 33-point double-double, which ties her career high in points.

She’s the first Rebel to score 30 points this season, the first Rebel since Madison Scott to do so, and her point total is the most by a Rebel since Marquesha Davis had the same amount against Florida on March 8, 2024. She tied her season best in rebounds with 12, while also running the point and dropping five dimes.

On the season, McMahon has 11 games north of 20 points. Most of her offensive success came in the second half, scoring 24 of her points in quarters three and four. She went 9-for-13 from the field in the second half.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Women's Basketball.

The Recent Win: Rebels Take Down Missouri

As a team, Ole Miss held Missouri (13-9, 1-6 SEC) to 34.4 percent from the floor and allowed only four threes on 20 attempts. The Tigers entered the game averaging nearly 40 percent from long range while making nine per game.

Defensively, Latasha Lattimore and Sira Thienou kept one of the best shooting teams in the country at bay. Lattimore played vigorous defense the entire evening, blocking four shots.

She’s had eight games this season with at least three blocks. Last time a Rebel had that many games with such a feat was Rita Igbokwe, who accomplished the feat in the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, Thienou paced the team with four steals. One of Ole Miss’ best thieves, Thienou has had multiple steals in 12 games this season.

Then, she added a 3-pointer and another layup afterward to improve Ole Miss’ lead to double digits, forcing a Missouri timeout. McMahon had 10 points in the third quarter alone, which equaled the lead Ole Miss had entering the fourth, on top 49-39.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football's Transfer Portal Class Reaches New Heights After Latest Addition

Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Prized LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Priority Target

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: