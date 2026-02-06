How It Happened: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Falls 64-63 to Alabama in SEC Matchup

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – In its fourth game away from Oxford, No. 13/14 Ole Miss women's basketball narrowly fell to No. 21/23 Alabama, 64-63, on Thursday evening at Coleman Coliseum.

Ole Miss (19-5, 6-3 SEC) saw Christeen Iwuala and Latasha Lattimore contribute double-doubles, as well as Cotie McMahon's 22 points, but Alabama's (20-4, 6-4 SEC) late game push kept it ahead.

Iwuala became the first Rebel since Madison Scott to record 10 double-doubles in a single season with her 10th of the year, contributing 11 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Scott had 11 in the 2022-23 season.

Lattimore had 10 points and 13 rebounds, earning her third double-double of the season and first in SEC play.

On the season, McMahon has 14 games north of 20 points, which ties three Rebels for the eighth-most 20-plus point games in a single season by any Rebel. She's tied her personal career high in single season 20-plus point games, which she set at her previous school. She added six rebounds and five assists.

Despite a slow start offensively, Ole Miss kept pace with Alabama. Two 3-pointers from Debreasha Powe kept the Rebels competitive, as well as six additional points from McMahon. Powe's second three of the game came within the final play of the first quarter, which saw Ole Miss trailing 18-14 into the second.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

McMahon covered a lot of ground in the second by scoring six points for the Rebels. She started the period with a pair of made jumpers, which Iwuala complemented with a pair of free throws herself shortly following. Lattimore and McMahon scored three consecutive layups on the fastbreak later off multiple steals from several Rebels. Sira Thienou and Lattimore landed two more layups in the remaining moments to give Ole Miss a 28-25 lead.

The third quarter saw multiple back-and-forth possessions, which included two early jumpers from Thienou, extending Ole Miss' lead. Alabama began to make a comeback through the free throw line, making four points before a three cut the lead to one. The Rebels responded with free throws of their own, on top of an Iwuala jump shot. After more made shots from Alabama, the Crimson Tide led 48-47 with 10 minutes to play.

Ole Miss started the fourth on fire, with an early layup from Iwuala and free throw from Lattimore. McMahon continued the trend with an and-one midway through the quarter. Following a three and a layup for Alabama, fouls became the story of the fourth when Alabama continued getting trips to the free throw line. Despite shots going in for Iwuala and Lattimore, Alabama won 64-63.

Following a bye week, Ole Miss will face Arkansas in Oxford on Thursday, February 12, marking the Rebels' first game back since January 11. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SECN.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: