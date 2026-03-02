How It Happened: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Falls to Texas A&M Aggies 66-58

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 19/20 Ole Miss women's basketball dropped the regular season finale to Texas A&M, 66-58, Sunday afternoon at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi.

Cotie McMahon paced the Rebels (21-10, 8-8 SEC) with 19 points and nine rebounds, both team highs against the Aggies (14-11, 7-9 SEC). McMahon has reached double-digit scoring marks 29 times this season. The most recent Rebel to have that many such games was Bianca Thomas in 2009-10.

McMahon also reached the 600-point mark for the overall season, making her the seventh Rebel all-time to ever do so. At 615 points this season, she's also the first Rebel since Thomas in 2009-10 to reach that statistical achievement.

She also surpassed 700 rebounds for her overall career, making her and Ole Miss legend Armintie Price-Herrington the only Rebels to ever accumulate 2,000 points, 700 rebounds and 300 assists in their overall career. She's one of only two active SEC student-athletes with that career stat line as well.

Texas A&M had a solid start to the game, going on a quick 10-point run to force a Rebel timeout. Jayla Murray and Christeen Iwuala had a layup apiece to bring the lead back to single digits. The Aggies and Rebels traded blows for the remainder of the quarter until the end, when Texas A&M held a 23-13 lead.

Ole Miss came out swinging to start the second quarter. The offense found a rhythm which translated to a stronger defensive effort as well. Debreasha Powe and Tianna Thompson made back-to-back threes to open the period.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.

The Aggies would get those points back in the form of layups, but Thompson halved that effort with another triple.

Ole Miss would then go on a 6-0 scoring run to bring Texas A&M's lead to just two points, but the Aggies scored five additional points before the half concluded with them ahead, 37-30.

The third quarter nearly replicated the first 10 minutes of the game, with Texas A&M starting strong. Latasha Lattimore shortened the gap with two unanswered 3-pointers, but the Aggies responded with one of their own. At the three-minute mark, McMahon converted a layup after getting fouled, and made another layup to cap a 7-0 run for Ole Miss.

The Rebels and Aggies exchanged free throws for rest of the quarter until a last second jumper from Texas A&M would give it a 53-45 lead with 10 minutes remaining.

McMahon ignited in the first two minutes of quarter four, scoring two acrobatic layups in consecutive offensive possessions. Her quick buckets put Ole Miss back within two points of the lead. However, Ole Miss' offense sputtered, and its defense gave up critical buckets which solidified Texas A&M's lead. Despite a strong closing effort from McMahon, the Aggies emerged victorious by a final score of 66-58.

Ole Miss will travel to Greenville, South Carolina, for the 2026 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament, which is set to begin Wednesday, March 4. The Rebels will get a first-round bye as the seventh seed, and will play on Thursday, March 5, against either 15th-seeded Auburn or 10th-seeded Texas A&M.

