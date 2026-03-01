How to Watch Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Texas A&M Aggies in SEC Showdown

OXFORD, Miss. – In its regular season finale, Ole Miss women's basketball will celebrate Senior Day by hosting Texas A&M on Sunday, March 1. Tipoff at the SJB Pavilion will be at 2 p.m. CT, streaming on SEC Network+.

TEAM FACTS

No. 19/20 Ole Miss Rebels (21-9, 8-7 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 8th Season at Ole Miss (146-104) • 13th Season in Career (240-167)

Texas A&M (13-11, 6-9 SEC)

Head Coach: Joni Taylor • 5th Season at TAMU (51-63) • 11th Season in Career (191-138)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network+

Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada

Color: Lindsay King

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

SERIES HISTORY

Sunday marks the19th overall matchup between Ole Miss and Texas A&M. The Aggies hold a 12-6 record in the series which dates to 1995. The Rebels have won four of the past six meetings, featuring a 57-38 victory on Jan. 8, 2023. Texas A&M scored only 38 points, which is the fewest allowed by Ole Miss against an SEC opponent in program history. Texas A&M made one 3-pointer in 13 attempts in that game, shooting only 34.04% from the field.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.

The Rebels beat the Aggies twice in 2023. Their second victory came in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Four players reached double figures, as Angel Baker led the team with 23 points. Madison Scott had 16 points and a team-leading eight rebounds to help the Rebels move on in the tournament.

Ole Miss is looking to get back into the win column against Texas A&M, having dropped the past two outings to the Aggies.

SCOUTING THE AGGIES

Joni Taylor is in her fourth season guiding Texas A&M's women's basketball program. She's accumulated a 51-63 overall record as the Aggies leader. Entering Sunday's competition, the Aggies sit at 13-11 and are currently on a four-game winning streak. A win over No. 21 Tennessee kickstarted the streak, which was Texas A&M's first ranked road win since January 2021.

The Aggies are averaging 66.0 points per game, most of it coming from Ny'Ceara Pryor. Pryor has the second most career points among all active SEC student-athletes, sitting north of 2,100 for her overall career. She scored most of her points at her previous school, Sacred Heart. For the Aggies, she leads the team with 15.9 points per game, which is top 15 in the SEC. She's a true triple threat, as she also dishes out 7.3 assists and has 3.6 steals per game, the latter leads the conference.

Fatmata Janneh has been a solid addition to Texas A&M's lineup from Saint Peters. The junior from London is averaging a double-double with 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She has 11 double-doubles this season, which is tied with Ole Miss' Christeen Iwuala for the fifth most in the conference.

