How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts No. 4 Tennessee
The Ole Miss Rebels play their final home regular season game of the season on Wednesday night, and they will honor their seniors in the process. The game itself will come as a stiff test as Ole Miss is set to play host to the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers.
Ole Miss snapped a three-game losing streak the last time it took the floor, capturing an 87-84 win over the visiting Oklahoma Sooners in a thriller at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. Tennessee, on the other hand, has only lost five games all season, and it is currently on a four-game winning streak since falling on the road to Kentucky on Feb. 11.
The Rebels are firmly in the NCAA Tournament conversation, but they can improve their seeding prospects with some wins down the stretch in 2025. Ole Miss will host Tennessee before traveling to face the No. 5 Florida Gators on Saturday, and then it will head into the SEC Tournament with a chance to improve its resume before Selection Sunday.
Here's how you can watch the action between the Rebels and Vols on Wednesday night.
WHO: No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Tennessee (24-5, 11-5 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (20-9, 9-7 SEC)
WHEN: March 5 -- 8 p.m. CT
WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2
Play-by-Play: Rece Davis, Analyst: Jay Williams
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Tennessee -3.5, Ole Miss +3.5
MONEY LINE: Tennessee -154, Ole Miss +128
OVER/UNDER: 137.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
