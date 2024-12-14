How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Faces Southern Miss in Men's Basketball
The Ole Miss Rebels are looking to continue their positive momentum on the hardwood this season when they take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday afternoon.
Ole Miss has won back-to-back games since it lost to Purdue in the Rady Children's Invitational on Black Friday, gaining wins over Louisville in the SEC/ACC Challenge and pushing past Lindenwood last Saturday. Since that game against Lindenwood, however, the Rebels have not taken the floor, but they will try to come out hot against an in-state foe this weekend.
It's possible that the Rebels will be without one of their top players for this game. Head coach Chris Beard was made available to the media earlier this week where he discussed the injury status of guard Matthew Murrell who did not suit up last weekend.
"Matt continues to progress," Beard said. "I don't know if day-to-day is what I'd call it. Maybe two-day-to-two-day, if there's a such thing like that. We'll see how Matt feels later today. Don't want to tell you he won't play on Saturday and all of a sudden he shows up.
"Probably doubtful for Saturday, but I'll never underestimate something Matt Murrell can do physically. He's improving. Just trying to get healthy this time of year. We need Matt to have the best year he's ever had in the SEC, and he's had some good ones."
Here's how you can watch the action between Ole Miss and Southern Miss on Saturday.
WHO: No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
RECORDS: Ole Miss (8-1) vs. Southern Miss (4-5)
WHEN: Dec. 14 -- 3 p.m. CT
WHERE: Mississippi Coast Coliseum -- Biloxi, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+
Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada, Color: Kermit Davis
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -22.5, Southern Miss +22.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -7000, Southern Miss +2000
OVER/UNDER: 149.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.