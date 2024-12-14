The Grove Report

How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Faces Southern Miss in Men's Basketball

The Ole Miss Rebels and Southern Miss Golden Eagles square off on Saturday in Biloxi.

John Macon Gillespie

Dec 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Mikeal Brown-Jones (1) reacts with forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) after a basket against the Lindenwood Lions during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Mikeal Brown-Jones (1) reacts with forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) after a basket against the Lindenwood Lions during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels are looking to continue their positive momentum on the hardwood this season when they take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss has won back-to-back games since it lost to Purdue in the Rady Children's Invitational on Black Friday, gaining wins over Louisville in the SEC/ACC Challenge and pushing past Lindenwood last Saturday. Since that game against Lindenwood, however, the Rebels have not taken the floor, but they will try to come out hot against an in-state foe this weekend.

It's possible that the Rebels will be without one of their top players for this game. Head coach Chris Beard was made available to the media earlier this week where he discussed the injury status of guard Matthew Murrell who did not suit up last weekend.

"Matt continues to progress," Beard said. "I don't know if day-to-day is what I'd call it. Maybe two-day-to-two-day, if there's a such thing like that. We'll see how Matt feels later today. Don't want to tell you he won't play on Saturday and all of a sudden he shows up.

"Probably doubtful for Saturday, but I'll never underestimate something Matt Murrell can do physically. He's improving. Just trying to get healthy this time of year. We need Matt to have the best year he's ever had in the SEC, and he's had some good ones."

Here's how you can watch the action between Ole Miss and Southern Miss on Saturday.

WHO: No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

RECORDS: Ole Miss (8-1) vs. Southern Miss (4-5)

WHEN: Dec. 14 -- 3 p.m. CT

WHERE: Mississippi Coast Coliseum -- Biloxi, Miss.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+

Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada, Color: Kermit Davis

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes

SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -22.5, Southern Miss +22.5

MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -7000, Southern Miss +2000

OVER/UNDER: 149.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Basketball