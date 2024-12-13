Ole Miss Coach Chris Beard Provides Injury Update on Star Player Matthew Murrell
Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball has had a few days off from game action on the hardwood, but its matchup with in-state foe Southern Miss is fast approaching. Will one of coach Chris Beard's star players return to the floor for that game?
Beard was made available to the media on Thursday where he discussed guard Matthew Murrell's injury status. Murrell was held out of last week's game against Lindenwood with what an Ole Miss spokesperson called a "lower body injury."
In short, Beard isn't confident that Murrell will suit up in Biloxi this weekend, but he isn't fully ruling it out.
"Matt continues to progress," Beard said. "I don't know if day-to-day is what I'd call it. Maybe two-day-to-two-day, if there's a such thing like that. We'll see how Matt feels later today. Don't want to tell you he won't play on Saturday and all of a sudden he shows up.
"Probably doubtful for Saturday, but I'll never underestimate something Matt Murrell can do physically. He's improving. Just trying to get healthy this time of year. We need Matt to have the best year he's ever had in the SEC, and he's had some good ones."
So far this season, Murrell is averaging 12.6 points per game and shooting 45.1 percent from the floor. The Memphis, Tennessee, native has played a large role in Ole Miss starting the year 8-1 overall, and he is without a doubt one of the most important veteran pieces on this new-look Rebel roster.
Murrell is in his fifth year at Ole Miss after foregoing the NBA last offseason despite testing the waters of the draft process. His time in Oxford has seen him secure 16th place on the program's all-time scoring list.
Tip-off on Saturday between Ole Miss and Southern Miss is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.