How to Watch Ole Miss Basketball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in SEC Tournament Semifinals

The Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon in an SEC Tournament Semifinal Round matchup with a berth to the title game on the line in Nashville.

Chris Beard and Co. have emerged as the storyline of the SEC Tournament with the No. 15 seeded Rebels making his during during the program's "Cinderella run" this week.

"I know many of you haven't followed our season other than the win/loss record. I know that's not easy to look at. But we played some good basketball. We can play with anybody in this league," Beard said on Friday.

"We played Alabama in Oxford, Mississippi several weeks ago. Basically tied game at halftime. One-possession game about 10 minutes left. They hit us with a haymaker. The final score wasn't reflective of what the game really was."

Now, with the Ole Miss Rebels one win away from punching their ticket to the SEC Tournament Championship Game, all eyes will be on the anticipated semifinals clash.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss +8.5 (-108)

Arkansas -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +320

Arkansas: -410

Total

157.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Date: Saturday, March 14

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Bridgestone Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Ole Miss record: 15-19

Arkansas record: 24-8

The SEC Bracket Update:

*All Times Eastern*

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82

Game 2: No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61

Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66

Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Missouri 72

Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee 72, No. 12 Auburn 62

Game 7: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 7 Georgia 72

Game 8: No. 11 Oklahoma 83, No. 6 Texas A&M 63

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 9: No. 1 Florida 71, No. 9 Kentucky 63

Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt 75, No. 5 Tennessee 68

Game 11: No. 15 Ole Miss 80, No. 2 Alabama 79

Game 12: No. 17 Arkansas 82, Oklahoma 79

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 13: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 14: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 15 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 15: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. on ESPN

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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