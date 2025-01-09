How To Watch: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Hosts Vanderbilt at SJB Pavilion

The Grove Report

The Ole Miss Rebels return home on Thursday to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Mar 23, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin yells to her players in the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels are 1-1 in conference play after dropping a close game to the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station on Sunday, and that result came on the heels of a road win over Auburn.

Now, Ole Miss will finally get an SEC game at home on Thursday when it plays host to the Vanderbilt Commodores, and Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin seems excited to be returning to the friendly confines of the SJB Pavilion, according to some comments she made on Tuesday.

"I'm grateful to be playing at home on Thursday," McPhee-McCuin said. "When we started the season, and we've been playing, as everybody knows, Power Four teams, we've yet to play one at home. Really looking forward to some homecourt advantage. Everyone has been having a lot of luck at home, so I'm hoping we get that same type of luck when we play here."

Vanderbilt had a strong showing in non-conference play, and it also holds a .500 mark in the SEC with a record of 1-1. The Commodores are also entering Thursday's game coming off a loss, one that was a 96-78 final score against Kentucky.

Here's how you can watch the action between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt on Thursday evening.

WHO: Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Ole Miss Rebels

RECORDS: Vanderbilt (14-2, 1-1 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (10-4, 1-1 SEC)

WHEN: Jan. 9 -- 5 p.m. CT

WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+

Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada, Color: Lindsay King, Reporter: Loral Winn

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

