Ole Miss' Coach Yo Gives Insight to Strength of Conference and Winning Formula
The Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball program has started off the season with a solid 10-4 record in the midst of a tough schedule, but things only get tougher from here.
With conference play kicking into full gear, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin spoke to the media on Tuesday about how tough she thinks the SEC will be this season.
"I don't know that we will have an undefeated team this conference season," Coach Yo said. "That's not me minding anybody's business; that's me speaking on how competitive the league is."
With that, she discussed the importance of homecourt advantage, alluding back to games from earlier this season multiple times and how important the crowd has been in some contests so far.
So far in conference play, the Rebels have picked up a win over Auburn and blown a big lead to suffer a two-point loss to the Texas A&M Aggies with both games coming on the road.
"I'm grateful to be playing at home on Thursday," McPhee-McCuin said. "When we started the season, and we've been playing, as everybody knows, Power Four teams, we've yet to play one at home. Really looking forward to some homecourt advantage. Everyone has been having a lot of luck at home, so I'm hoping we get that same type of luck when we play here."
Coach Yo proceeded to talk about the old school winning formula of "win at home and split on the road" and stated that she partially believed in it, but she felt that if you wanted to be successful, you have to go out every night with your best, very similar to Chris Beard of the men's basketball program who stated that you don't plan to lose games on the road.
"Am I losing my mind because we're 1-1 from the road? No," McPhee-McCuin said, "but we have to protect home court, and no one's going to let us just do that. We didn't let A&M do that. They outplayed us for 20 minutes, and so the result of it is they got the victory.
Coach Yo and he squad will head back on the court Thursday as they return home to face the Vanderbilt Commodores at 5 p.m. CT at the SJB Pavilion as they look to add to get back into the win column.