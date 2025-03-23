How to Watch: Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Baylor Bears in NCAA Tournament
The No. 5 seeded Ole Miss Rebels return to action on Sunday afternoon for a Round of 32 clash against the Baylor Bears with tip-off set for 3 p.m. in Waco (Tex.).
Madison Scott and the Rebels are fresh off of a dominant First Round win over the Ball State Cardinals with the stage now set for a Second Round matchup against Baylor.
All eyes will be on the highly anticipated Round of 32 matchup with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line in the Lone Star State.
A look into how to watch and the ESPN predictions for Sunday afternoon:
The Start Time and How to Watch:
Start Time: 3 p.m. CT on March 23
Channel: ESPN
Location: Waco (Tex.)
The Predictions: ESPN's BPI Chimes In
ESPN BPI Win Probability (Baylor): 63.9%
ESPN BPI Win Probability (Ole Miss): 36.1%
The Baylor Bears enter the clash as 2.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the No. 4 seeded program heading into this one.
ESPN predicts the Bears win by at least two points on Sunday afternoon in Waco (Tex.) with the home-state Baylor squad getting it done.
Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.
The Second Round NCAA Tournament Full Schedule:
Regional 1 – Spokane
No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 8 Richmond
Sunday – 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Ole Miss
Sunday – 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 LSU
Monday – 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 2 NC State vs. No. 7 Michigan State
Monday – Noon ET, ESPN
Regional 2 – Birmingham
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 9 Indiana
Sunday – 3 p.m. ET, ABC
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 5 Alabama
Monday – 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 6 West Virginia
Monday – 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 10 Oregon
Sunday — 12 p.m. ET, ESPN
Regional 3 – Birmingham
No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Illinois
Monday – 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Tennessee
Sunday — 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Michigan
Sunday – 1 p.m. ET, ABC
No. 2 TCU vs. No. 7 Louisville
Sunday — 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
Regional 4 – Spokane
No. 1 USC vs. No. 9 Mississippi State
Monday – 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Kansas State
Sunday – 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Iowa
Monday – 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 10 South Dakota State
Monday – 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
