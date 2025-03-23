The Grove Report

How to Watch: Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Baylor Bears in NCAA Tournament

The Rebels will look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16, take on the Bears in the Lone Star State.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Ole Miss Women's Basketball.
In this story:

The No. 5 seeded Ole Miss Rebels return to action on Sunday afternoon for a Round of 32 clash against the Baylor Bears with tip-off set for 3 p.m. in Waco (Tex.).

Madison Scott and the Rebels are fresh off of a dominant First Round win over the Ball State Cardinals with the stage now set for a Second Round matchup against Baylor.

All eyes will be on the highly anticipated Round of 32 matchup with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line in the Lone Star State.

A look into how to watch and the ESPN predictions for Sunday afternoon:

The Start Time and How to Watch:

Start Time: 3 p.m. CT on March 23
Channel: ESPN
Location: Waco (Tex.)

The Predictions: ESPN's BPI Chimes In

ESPN BPI Win Probability (Baylor): 63.9%
ESPN BPI Win Probability (Ole Miss): 36.1%

The Baylor Bears enter the clash as 2.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the No. 4 seeded program heading into this one.

ESPN predicts the Bears win by at least two points on Sunday afternoon in Waco (Tex.) with the home-state Baylor squad getting it done.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Second Round NCAA Tournament Full Schedule:

Regional 1 – Spokane

No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 8 Richmond
Sunday – 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Ole Miss
Sunday – 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 LSU
Monday – 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 2 NC State vs. No. 7 Michigan State
Monday – Noon ET, ESPN

Regional 2 – Birmingham

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 9 Indiana
Sunday – 3 p.m. ET, ABC
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 5 Alabama
Monday – 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 6 West Virginia
Monday – 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 10 Oregon
Sunday — 12 p.m. ET, ESPN

Regional 3 – Birmingham

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Illinois
Monday – 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Tennessee
Sunday — 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Michigan
Sunday – 1 p.m. ET, ABC
No. 2 TCU vs. No. 7 Louisville
Sunday — 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Regional 4 – Spokane

No. 1 USC vs. No. 9 Mississippi State
Monday – 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Kansas State
Sunday – 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Iowa
Monday – 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 10 South Dakota State
Monday – 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft

Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Home/Basketball