How to Watch Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in SEC Tournament

OXFORD, Miss. – Seventh-seeded Ole Miss women's basketball is set to face second-seeded Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals of the 2026 SEC Tournament on Friday, March 6. Tipoff at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena will be at 5 p.m. CT, streaming on SEC Network.

TEAM FACTS

No. 24/23 Ole Miss Rebels (22-10, 8-8 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 8th Season at Ole Miss (147-105) • 13th Season in Career (241-168)

No. 5/5 Vanderbilt Commodores (27-3, 13-3 SEC)

Head Coach: Shea Ralph • 5th Season at Vandy (100-62) • 5th Season in Career (100-62)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Tiffany Greene

Color: Carolyn Peck

Reporter: Holly Rowe

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.

SERIES HISTORY

This game is the 59th matchup between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. The Commodores lead the series, which dates to 1978, 35-23. The Rebels are on a six-game winning streak in the series, which is the longest run of victories for Ole Miss in the series history.

The two teams faced off twice last season, with Ole Miss emerging victorious in both outings. The first of which saw Ole Miss claiming an 87-59 victory in Oxford. It's the Rebel's most impressive win in series history, with 87 points being the highest they've scored against the Commodores and the 28-point gap being the widest margin of victory.

A Rebel has scored 20-or-more points in each of the past five wins against the Commodores, the last of which saw Cotie McMahon score 27 points with four boards and three assists. Behind her, Christeen Iwuala had a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. The win marked two wins for Ole Miss this season over Associated Press Top Five ranked teams.

SCOUTING THE COMMODORES

Shea Ralph has transformed Vanderbilt into a national powerhouse in just five seasons in Nashville. She's guided the Commodores to back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths, marking the first time Vanderbilt has done so since earning 15-straight bids from 1999-2014. She's 100-62 as head coach of the program.

Much of hers and Vanderbilt's success has come off the back of this season's SEC Player of the Year, Mikayla Blakes. Last season's SEC Freshman of the Year, Blakes has continued to develop and shine under Ralph's tutelage. Blakes is scoring at an unbelievable rate, averaging a nation-leading 27.1 points per contest, as well as 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game. She ranks first in the SEC in made field goals and free throws, leading to her pacing the conference in overall points.

Vanderbilt isn't a one-woman show, as the Commodores are 27-3 entering Friday's competition. Behind Blakes, Vanderbilt is top 10 nationally in scoring offense and 11th in scoring margin for the season.

The Rebels are facing one of the top 3-point shooting team in the SEC, as Vanderbilt is averaging nearly 10 made shots from long distance this season (9.7, to be exact). That mark is fifth in the nation. The Commodores make those shots at an efficient rate as well, draining 36.8 percent from that distance, which is 14th nationally.

The Commodores are highly effective at protecting and distributing the ball, sitting fifth in the country in assist/turnover ratio at 1.49. In large part, this is due to freshman guard Aubrey Galvan's 2.31 individual mark, which is fourth in the SEC and top 20 in the country. Galvan is Ralph's most recent example of recruiting dominant freshmen, as Galvan also ranks fifth in assists per game and fourth in steals per game among conference competitors. She's also second on the team in points per game (12.9), and was recently named SEC Freshman of the Year.

