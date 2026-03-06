SEC Tournament Bracket Update: Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners Move to Quarterfinals
The Ole Miss Rebels remain alive in the SEC Tournament after capturing a 73-57 win over the Auburn Tigers on Thursday with the program now heading to the quarterfinals round.
Christeen Iwuala was a dominant force for the Rebels (22-10, 8-8 SEC), scoring 18 points and a field-leading nine rebounds.
She made all eight of her shot attempts, making her the first Rebel since Madison Scott to shoot and make eight shots in a single game where Scott accomplished her feat on Dec. 5, 2021, against Cincinnati.
With the win over the Tigers (15-17, 3-13 SEC), the Rebels have advanced to six consecutive quarterfinal matchups in the SEC Tournament, dating to 2021.
The Rebels have now won against the Tigers in the SEC Tournament for the first time since 1993, when Ole Miss defeated Auburn, 69-55, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Now, with Day 3 set to get underway in Greenville (S.C.), the SEC Tournament bracket has been updated with eight teams remaining. Who's in?
The SEC Tournament Bracket:
*All Times Eastern*
Wednesday, March 4 -- First Round
- Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64
- Game 2: No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68
- Game 3: No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49
- Game 4: No. 11 Alabama 65, No. 14 Missouri 48
Thursday, March 5 -- Second Round
- Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 76, No. 8 Georgia 61
- Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma 82, No. 12 Florida 64
- Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss 73, No. 15 Auburn 57
- Game 8: No. 11 Alabama 76, No. 6 Tennessee 64
Friday, March 6 -- Quarterfinals
- Game 9: No. 9 Kentucky vs. No. 1 South Carolina -- 12 p.m. (ESPN)
- Game 10: No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 LSU -- 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Game 11: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt-- 6 p.m. (SEC Network)
- Game 12: No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 3 Texas -- 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network).
Saturday, March 7 - Semifinals
- Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner -- 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 winner -- 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday, March 8 -- Championship
Title game: Game 14 winner vs. Game 13 winner -- 3 p.m. (ESPN)
