In-Game Updates: Ole Miss Faces Nationally-Ranked Showdown vs. Mississippi State
Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball has opened with a perfect record in conference play, going 4-0 in their first SEC contests of the season. That streak will be put to the test on Saturday, however, as the Rebels travel to take on the No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.
Ole Miss picked up one of the biggest wins in program history on Tuesday as it toppled the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa for the team's first-ever road win over an AP Top 5 squad. Even so, the Rebels can't rest on their laurels in this year's version of the Southeastern Conference, and Mississippi State will present a significant road challenge this weekend.
State is coming off back-to-back losses against Kentucky and Auburn, giving it a 2-2 mark in the league here in mid-January. The Bulldogs have also gained wins over South Carolina and Vanderbilt since SEC play began earlier this month.
Follow along below for in-game updates from the action between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
FIRST HALF