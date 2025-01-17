The Grove Report

Ole Miss Rebels Prepare to Take on Mississippi State in Nationally-Ranked Matchup

The Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and here's what to expect.

Billy Kuhl

Jan 14, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Chris Youngblood (8) attempts to block a shot by Mississippi Rebels guard Jaylen Murray (5) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Chris Youngblood (8) attempts to block a shot by Mississippi Rebels guard Jaylen Murray (5) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels have gotten off to their best start in over a decade as they recently moved to 4-0 in SEC play, becoming one of two teams in the conference to stay unbeaten.

Despite a major win over Alabama on Tuesday night, the Rebs' schedule does not get any easier as they are about to travel to Starkville to take on rival Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs are 14-3 on the season and 2-2 in SEC play and are coming off back-to-back losses against No. 8 Kentucky and No. 1 Auburn, the only other unbeaten team in the SEC.

They are still a very strong team, however, as they currently sit at No. 15 in the AP Top 25, six spots higher then Ole Miss. Mississippi State also has a win over Memphis, who defeated the Rebels, and a convincing win over 14-3 Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss has proven itself lately as well, as it is coming off its first-ever road win over a top 5 opponent and a few big wins over Georgia, Arkansas, and LSU to start conference play.

Malik Di
Jan 14, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Ole Miss forward Malik Dia (0) dunks over Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi (11) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels have been led by transfer big man Malik Dia, who has averaged 17.5 points per game against SEC opponents and is coming off a season-high 23 points and career-high 19 rebounds. Dia has been finding his footing recently, and if he continues to stay out of foul trouble, he will play a major impact once again on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are led by guard Josh Hubbard who is averaging 17 points a game this year, three assists and a steal, and he has averaged 15.5 points a game in the SEC with a high of 21. Hubbard is also very safe with the ball, only recording 13 turnovers in State's 17 games this year, as the rest of team averages nine turnovers a game.

Ole Miss will try and change that as it averages over 15 forced turnovers a game, including a game where it recorded 14 steals against Alabama, meaning the turnover battle will definitely be an interesting story as the game develops.

The battle for the Magnolia State will begin at 5:00 p.m. CT in front of what is confirmed to be a sellout crowd at the Humphrey Colosseum where Ole Miss looks to stay perfect in the SEC as it takes on Mississippi State.

READ MORE Ole Miss Rebels News:

How Chris Beard, Ole Miss Borrowed Strategy From Nick Saban to Avoid 'Letdown Games'

What is Ole Miss Basketball's Ceiling in 2025? Malik Dia is Shooting For the Final Four

'Time to Talk About Ole Miss': Chris Beard Discusses Monumental Win Over Alabama

LOOK: Ole Miss Stars Sound Off Following Historic Win Over Alabama

Three Takeaways: Ole Miss Basketball Shocks No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa

Published
Billy Kuhl
BILLY KUHL

Home/Basketball