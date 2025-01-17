Ole Miss Rebels Prepare to Take on Mississippi State in Nationally-Ranked Matchup
The No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels have gotten off to their best start in over a decade as they recently moved to 4-0 in SEC play, becoming one of two teams in the conference to stay unbeaten.
Despite a major win over Alabama on Tuesday night, the Rebs' schedule does not get any easier as they are about to travel to Starkville to take on rival Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs are 14-3 on the season and 2-2 in SEC play and are coming off back-to-back losses against No. 8 Kentucky and No. 1 Auburn, the only other unbeaten team in the SEC.
They are still a very strong team, however, as they currently sit at No. 15 in the AP Top 25, six spots higher then Ole Miss. Mississippi State also has a win over Memphis, who defeated the Rebels, and a convincing win over 14-3 Vanderbilt.
Ole Miss has proven itself lately as well, as it is coming off its first-ever road win over a top 5 opponent and a few big wins over Georgia, Arkansas, and LSU to start conference play.
The Rebels have been led by transfer big man Malik Dia, who has averaged 17.5 points per game against SEC opponents and is coming off a season-high 23 points and career-high 19 rebounds. Dia has been finding his footing recently, and if he continues to stay out of foul trouble, he will play a major impact once again on Saturday.
The Bulldogs are led by guard Josh Hubbard who is averaging 17 points a game this year, three assists and a steal, and he has averaged 15.5 points a game in the SEC with a high of 21. Hubbard is also very safe with the ball, only recording 13 turnovers in State's 17 games this year, as the rest of team averages nine turnovers a game.
Ole Miss will try and change that as it averages over 15 forced turnovers a game, including a game where it recorded 14 steals against Alabama, meaning the turnover battle will definitely be an interesting story as the game develops.
The battle for the Magnolia State will begin at 5:00 p.m. CT in front of what is confirmed to be a sellout crowd at the Humphrey Colosseum where Ole Miss looks to stay perfect in the SEC as it takes on Mississippi State.