INJURY REPORT: Ole Miss Receives Good News On Matthew Murrell Before LSU Game
The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels are continuing their march through conference play on Saturday night when they face the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, and it appears that one of the top Rebels on the roster should be suiting up for the game.
According to the injury report released by the Southeastern Conference on Friday night, Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell is "probable" to see the floor against LSU on Saturday. Murrell has been listed as "questionable" on the injury report for the last few games, but he has suited up in each of those contests, including a massive performance against Kentucky on Saturday.
In Ole Miss' 98-84 win over the No. 14 Wildcats earlier this week, Murrell dropped 24 points and went a blistering 6-of-11 from three. Despite his "questionable" designation on the injury report prior to the game, it was one of his best performances of the season thus far.
"It's like finally getting your head above water," Murrell said, "but we've just got to keep working, keep building from it and take this confidence into the next game.
"You can ask coach. I'm in the training room every day just trying to get as healthy as I can so I'm able to go out there and effect winning the best way I can."
For LSU, there are a couple of players listed on Friday's injury report. Jalen Reed is listed as "out" after suffering a season-ending injury back in December, and forward Daimion Collins is listed as "questionable."
Tip-off between Ole Miss and LSU on Saturday is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.