Three Keys For Ole Miss Basketball in Road Game vs. LSU
The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to keep their winning ways alive on Saturday when they take on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. LSU has struggled in SEC play this season, but going on the road is always difficult within the league.
Ole Miss is coming off a big home win over nationally-ranked Kentucky on Tuesday night, and according to Joe Lunardi's latest NCAA Tournament projections, the Rebels are a 5-seed in the field. Although the Tigers have not been very formidable against SEC opponents this season, Ole Miss needs a win on Saturday to keep their tournament march moving forward.
The Rebels have already beaten LSU once this season in a game that came in Oxford, but what do they need to do in order to complete the season sweep on Saturday? Here are three keys to an Ole Miss win over the Tigers.
1. Rebounding
This is going to be a key for Ole Miss in each of its conference games as rebounding has not been the team's best stat category so far. Against LSU earlier this year, the Tigers out-rebounded the Rebels 33-32, but 11 of those were offensive rebounds, and LSU was able to put up 17 second-chance points to Ole Miss' eight.
If you're going to win a game that, on paper, you should, you can't allow a team like LSU to hang around offensively with second-chance opportunities.
2. Feed Pedulla
Guard Sean Pedulla has been on fire in recent games, and the offense has operated at its best when the ball is in his hands. Pedulla had 11 points against LSU earlier this season, but he also tallied four assists, meaning that even when he's not scoring, he's opening up opportunities for his teammates.
If Sean Pedulla has a good game on Saturday, Ole Miss' chances of winning are going to drastically improve.
3. Play Like You're At Home
Going on the road in the SEC is never easy, even against a team that has struggled like LSU has this season. Ole Miss is the better team on paper in this game, but games aren't played on paper, and the Rebels will have to overcome a pro-Tigers crowd on Saturday night to come away with the win.
If the Rebels can play like they're at the SJB Pavilion, they should improve their conference record by the end of the night.