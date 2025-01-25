INJURY REPORT: Who is Listed For Ole Miss Basketball vs. Missouri?
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to return to the win column on Saturday night when they travel to face the No. 22 Missouri Tigers in Columbia, Mo., but according to the latest injury report released by the SEC, they could be a little shorthanded.
The injury report lists both guard Matthew Murrell and guard Dre Davis as "questionable" for the game against the Tigers. Mizzou center Trent Burns is listed as "out" and is the only player on the report for his team.
If Murrell and/or Davis are unable to go for the Rebels on Saturday, that would obviously be a huge blow to Ole Miss' shot at picking up a much-needed road win. So far this season, Murrell is averaging 11.3 points per game and has seen action in 15 contests for Ole Miss this season. His return to the roster this year after testing the NBA Draft waters marked a big boost for the Rebels, and his fifth-year veteran presence has been key so far in 2024-25.
Davis is averaging 7.6 points per game in his first season at Ole Miss after transferring in last offseason from Seton Hall. He was part of a big transfer portal class reeled in by coach Chris Beard as the Rebels roster was constructed with the hope of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.
Alongside hoping both of these players can play, the Rebels are hoping to snap a short losing streak on Saturday as well. Ole Miss has dropped back-to-back games in SEC play after opening the conference slate 4-0, and its losses in those two games have come by a total of four points. Winning on the road in this year's SEC is no easy task, and the veteran presence of these two guards would go a long way towards helping the Rebels regain some momentum in late January.
Tip-off on Saturday between Ole Miss and Missouri is set for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.