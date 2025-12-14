Ole Miss Football Offensive Coordinator Reveals Thoughts on Future of the QB Room

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding officially hired East Carolina offensive coordinator John David Baker this week after making his return to Oxford.

In what will be his second stint with the Rebels, Baker replaces current offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. who will return to Baton Rouge following the College Football Playoff after joining Lane Kiffin on the LSU Tigers staff.

Across Baker's first stint with the Ole Miss Rebels, he served as the program's co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 along while taking on duties as the tight ends coach from 2021-23.

Following multiple seasons with Ole Miss, Baker then made the move to East Carolina where he became the offensive coordinator of the Pirates across the last two seasons - accepting the gig after the 2023 season.

While with East Carolina, Baker navigated one of the top offenses in the American Conference while averaging 464.7 yards per game this season - making them the league’s third best offense behind North Texas (504.3) and South Florida (501.7).

Courtesy of John David Baker's Instagram.

Now, he makes a return to Oxford where he will now take over an Ole Miss offense that finished third nationally.

This week, Baker revealed his thoughts on the current state of the quarterback room with Trinidad Chambliss and Austin Simmons in Oxford as it stands.

Chambliss, who transferred to Ole Miss from Division II Ferris State in the offseason, has led the 11-1 Rebels to their best regular season all-time and their first College Football Playoff appearance in school history.

He has led a powerful Ole Miss offense that leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in both total offense (498.1 ypg) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

On the year, Chambliss is 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The dual-threat signal-caller has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

But Chambliss' 2026 status is in jeopardy as he waits to see if he will receive a waiver for an additional season of eligibility.

Baker is confident in Austin Simmons as the quarterback if Chambliss doesn't receive a waiver, he revealed this week.

New OC John David Baker is high on Austin Simmons as Ole Miss awaits a waiver ruling on Trinidad Chambliss ↙️



“We’re prepared for either contingency.”



Read @OMSpiritOn3 for $1 👉 https://t.co/yqA4pJJGWR pic.twitter.com/CJDHcP1KbX — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) December 13, 2025

Now, as Ole Miss prepares for the College Football Playoff and beyond, all eyes are on the new-look staff as roster reconstruction will be a prominent figure moving forward.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: