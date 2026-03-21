NCAA Tournament Bracket Update: Ole Miss vs. Minnesota Gophers Tipoff Time Revealed

Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the No. 5 seeded Ole Miss Rebels remain alive in the NCAA Tournament after capturing a strong 81-66 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first round on Friday afternoon.

The Rebels (24-11, 8-8 SEC) rode three strong quarters to achieve victory, building a lead to as high as 33 points over the Bulldogs (24-10, 14-4 WCC). Four Rebels reached double-digit points, including Cotie McMahon, who continues to make Ole Miss history with her scoring prowess.

The senior superstar recorded her 33rd game this season of double-digit points, which surpassed Ole Miss legend Peggie Gillom-Granderson, who did so in the 1979-80 season, for the most points of at least 10 points by a Rebel in a single season. She finished the day with 13 points paired with three rebounds, two assists, and a block and steal.

"It felt great. Obviously we're going into the game with a mindset of 1-0, and I feel like if we start the game off how we did this game moving forward, I feel like we'll be in a pretty good spot," McMahon said on Friday.

"So I was really happy with our effort and the way we dictated and disrupted."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.

With the win, the Ole Miss Rebels move to the Round of 32 with a matchup against the Minnesota Gophers set for 1 p.m. CT with a berth to the Sweet 16 in Sacramento on the line.

“I’m a happy camper, to the point where I was like I wanted to bottle her up. I didn’t want to play her anymore after that,” McCuin said of Sira Thienou.

“She just means a lot to us, and I think her sitting out and having a chance to watch the game has really helped her, and we’re going to need her, so grateful to have her back.”

Now, all eyes are on the Round of 32 clash set for Sunday afternoon as the Ole Miss Rebels eye a Sweet 16 berth as the NCAA Tournament heats up.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: