Ole Miss Golf Coach Takes Home SEC Head Coach of the Year

As the postseason is in full swing, the Ole Miss men's golf team is racking up accolades to its name and it's starting from the top, with coach Chris Malloy being announced the Southeastern Conference Head Coach of the Year.

Malloy joined Ernest Ross (1982, ’84) to become the second coach in program history to earn the honor. So far this season, Malloy led the Rebels to a No. 10 national ranking and No. 2 seed in the NCAA Bermuda Run Regional.

Who is Chris Malloy?

Malloy is the Men's Golf coach, currently serving his 12th season, starting in Oxford in 2014, leading the Rebels to their first NCAA appearance since 2011. Malloy was a standout golfer himself for the university from 1999-2000, leading the Rebels to a 24th-place finish at the NCAA tournament in 1999 and an 11th-place finish in the NCAA East Regional in 2000.

Before returning to Ole Miss, Malloy served in all roles, player, assistant, and head coach at the University of South Florida. This is not Malloy's first recognition; he was named the 2025 GolfWeek Men’s Coach of the Year and the 2013 Big East Coach of the Year. But the major change is found in his dedication, leading the team to become a prominent NCAA tournament team, heading to eight consecutive Regional Appearances, the longest streak in Rebel history.

How is The Team Stacking Up?

On top of earning the program's second SEC title in history, the Rebels have finished inside the top five nine times and have tallied three team titles. The team is not only strong all together, but five players have at least one top ten finish and four of whom have at least one top five finish.

Tom Fischer and Cameron Tankersley acquired their own honors; Fischer was named first team All-SEC and Tankersley was named to the second team. After losing the NCAA individual champion, Michael La Sasso, the season looked uncertain, but these two men, alongside Malloy, ensured that this season kept the momentum and has led to more success than previous years.

Malloy credits the hard work to a senior trio, adding in Cohen Trolio, all of whom rank in the top 55 of the World Amateur Gold Rankings and the top 20 of PGA Tour U.

Coming Up For the Rebels

The Rebels tee off for the NCAA Regionals beginning on May 18th at Bermuda Run Country Club, making this the ninth straight NCAA appearance and a third straight regional with a high ranking of 2 or better.

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