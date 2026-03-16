NCAA Tournament: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Receives Matchups, Schedule, Bracket

OXFORD, Miss. – For the fifth season in a row, Ole Miss women’s basketball heard its name called on Selection Sunday for yet another trip to the big dance and its 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.

The No. 5 Rebels slotted in the Sacramento region, begin their tournament journey on Friday, March 20 in a first-round matchup in Minneapolis (Minn.), facing off against No. 12 Gonzaga, with television info to be announced later.

If Ole Miss advances to the second round, it will either face off against No. 4 Minnesota or No. 13 Green Bay.

Building a strong resume during the 2025-26 season, Ole Miss currently holds a 23-11 overall record, while also securing eight wins during SEC play.

The Rebels tallied three top-5 wins for the first time in program history and advanced to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the fourth time in the past five years. Ole Miss has proven to be a national threat the past five years, posting five straight 20-win seasons.

In year eight under head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, the development of her players has been undeniable, most prominently through Cotie McMahon, who was named SEC Newcomer of the Year and placed on the All-SEC First Team.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.

Making its 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance, Ole Miss boasts 12 Sweet Sixteens and five Elite Eights in its 51 years of women’s basketball, as McPhee-McCuin will head to the NCAA madness for her fifth time as a head coach.

Regional 2 – Sacramento

Los Angeles

1. UCLA vs. 16. Cal Baptist

8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Princeton

Minneapolis

5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Gonzaga

4. Minnesota vs. 13. Wisconsin-Green Bay

Durham

6. Baylor vs. 11. Nebraska/Richmond

3. Duke vs. 14. Charleston

Baton Rouge

7. Texas Tech vs. 10. Villanova

2. LSU vs. 15. Jacksonville

“We’re going to be competitive. We’re going to defend, and we’re going to represent the conference and our university at a high level,” Ole Miss head Yolett McPhee-McCuin said earlier this month.

“Anything outside of that, I can’t control, you know? No use of me making this grand speech. The committee is going to do their best job, and then we’ll deal with the cards that we’re dealt.”

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The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

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