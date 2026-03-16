NCAA Tournament: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Receives Matchups, Schedule, Bracket
OXFORD, Miss. – For the fifth season in a row, Ole Miss women’s basketball heard its name called on Selection Sunday for yet another trip to the big dance and its 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.
The No. 5 Rebels slotted in the Sacramento region, begin their tournament journey on Friday, March 20 in a first-round matchup in Minneapolis (Minn.), facing off against No. 12 Gonzaga, with television info to be announced later.
If Ole Miss advances to the second round, it will either face off against No. 4 Minnesota or No. 13 Green Bay.
Building a strong resume during the 2025-26 season, Ole Miss currently holds a 23-11 overall record, while also securing eight wins during SEC play.
The Rebels tallied three top-5 wins for the first time in program history and advanced to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the fourth time in the past five years. Ole Miss has proven to be a national threat the past five years, posting five straight 20-win seasons.
In year eight under head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, the development of her players has been undeniable, most prominently through Cotie McMahon, who was named SEC Newcomer of the Year and placed on the All-SEC First Team.
Making its 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance, Ole Miss boasts 12 Sweet Sixteens and five Elite Eights in its 51 years of women’s basketball, as McPhee-McCuin will head to the NCAA madness for her fifth time as a head coach.
Regional 2 – Sacramento
Los Angeles
1. UCLA vs. 16. Cal Baptist
8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Princeton
Minneapolis
5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Gonzaga
4. Minnesota vs. 13. Wisconsin-Green Bay
Durham
6. Baylor vs. 11. Nebraska/Richmond
3. Duke vs. 14. Charleston
Baton Rouge
7. Texas Tech vs. 10. Villanova
2. LSU vs. 15. Jacksonville
“We’re going to be competitive. We’re going to defend, and we’re going to represent the conference and our university at a high level,” Ole Miss head Yolett McPhee-McCuin said earlier this month.
“Anything outside of that, I can’t control, you know? No use of me making this grand speech. The committee is going to do their best job, and then we’ll deal with the cards that we’re dealt.”
More Ole Miss News:
Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss
The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns
Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments
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Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20