New Ole Miss Guard Sean Pedulla Gains High Preseason Praise
Can transfer guard Sean Pedulla be a difference maker for Chris Beard's Ole Miss Rebels in the upcoming basketball season? One outlet in particular thinks so.
On Tuesday morning, On3 released a graphic on Twitter acknowledging some of the top hoops transfer additions into the SEC. As you would think, schools like Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas have added playmakers via the portal to supplement what they might have lost this offseason, but the Rebels also had a player on this list in the form of Pedulla.
The guard from Edmond, Okla., is entering his senior year after a very productive career at Virginia Tech. Pedulla had a great season in 2023-24, averaging 16.4 points per game with a season high of 33 against Miami in January.
It should be interesting to see what Chris Beard decides to do with some highly-skilled guards on his roster this season. Jaylen "Juju" Murray had a solid start to the year in 2023-24 as the Rebels' point guard, but he struggled with turnovers and some mental errors later in the campaign. Pedulla has the size over Murray, but Juju is a freak of an athlete who can sometimes take over the contest when he is hot.
Throw in these two with returning production from guard Matthew Murrell, and the floor has a chance to be exciting for Beard's Rebels as they eye a 2025 NCAA Tournament run. Other guards on the Rebels roster this year include returner TJ Caldwell and new transfer piece Dre Davis from Seton Hall.
This season will be one of the more anticipated in the history of the program, and Beard has to be happy with the reconstruction of his roster for 2024-25.