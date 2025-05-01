Ole Miss Basketball Guard, Former Prized Prospect Reveals Transfer Portal Destination
Ole Miss guard TJ Caldwell entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in March after two seasons in Oxford under Chris Beard and Co.
Caldwell, a Top-100 prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, signed with Ole Miss as the No. 19 rated shooting guard in America.
The Dallas (Tex.) native saw action in 31 games as a true freshman during the 2023-24 season while averaging 17.2 minutes, 4.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists a night.
Fast forward to year two with the Rebels and Caldwell played in 32 games while averaging 18.3 minutes, 5.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
After two seasons in Oxford, Caldwell made the move to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a new home.
Now, he's signed the dotted line with a program. Caldwell is headed to Arkansas State for the 2025-26 season, he revealed via social media this week.
Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels have lost double-digit players this offseason via both excercising eligibility and the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The program has also secured multiple additions via the free agent market this offseason with the staff in Oxford reconstructing the roster ahead of next season.
The Latest Commitment: Ilias Kamardine
The 6-foot-5 combo guard is a former MVP and tournament champion at the FIBA U20 Eurobasket while dominating overseas.
Kamardine turns 22-years-old in October and plays for Dijon in Pro A with college coaches salivating at the potential he attains moving forward.
The international guard averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 assists, one steal and 2.4 rebounds in the EuroCup this season.
Kamardine is a prospect that continues evolving as a shooter after shooting 43.4 percent from the floor, 39 percent from three-pount range and 79 percent from the free throw line this year.
Beard and Co. reel in commitment No. 5 via the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kamardine now in the mix.
