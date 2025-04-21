Ole Miss Basketball In Contact With Coveted Canadian Forward, Former Top-35 Prospect
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a critical offseason in Oxford with the program utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal to reconstruct the roster.
The Rebels have reeled in a trio of newcomers to this point, but the program remains on the prowl for the top talent available.
Now, according to multiple reports, Ole Miss has been linked to a talented Canadian forward with multiple years of eligibility remaining.
Beard and Co. are in touch with Pacific University forward, Elijah Fisher, a former blue-chip prospect coming out of high school.
The 6-foot-6 bucket-getter is coming off of a 2024-25 season after logging averages of 15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He has had stints with Texas Tech and DePaul prior to his time with Pacific.
Now, Ole Miss is in his ear as they look to battle it out for his services.
Which newcomers has the program reeled in to this point?
Meet the Transfer Portal Pledges [3]:
Commitment No. 1: Corey Chest [LSU Forward]
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers during the 2024-25 season with 19 starts.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound redshirt-freshman averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Now, after traveling across America from Louisiana to Missouri and back to the Bayou State, Chest has made the decision to take his talent to Oxford.
Two Sunday's ago, he revealed a commitment decision after garnering significant SEC interest while also visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies during his portal process.
Commitment No. 2: AJ Storr [Kansas Guard]
The Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Kansas transfer AJ Storr, he revealed via social media last Tuesday afternoon.
The well-traveled prospect will head to his fourth program in as many seasons with the Rebels landing his services via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Storr has played a trio of collegiate seasons where he's suited up for three programs: St. John’s, Wisconsin, and Kansas.
The 6-foot-7 guard has played in 103 total games across his career with 57 starts for the Red Storm, Badgers, and Jayhawks.
Storr is a bucket-getter. He's averaging 10.7 points (42.3% FG, 33.7% 3PT) and 2.6 rebounds per game during his time in college despite bouncing around.
During his second season of college ball he posted career-best with the Badgers as a sophomore. He tallied 16.8 points a night on 43.4% FG and 32% 3PT while grabbing 3.9 rebounds and earned All-Big Ten honors along the way.
Commitment No. 3: Koren Johnson [Louisville]
The 6-foot-2 junior began his playing career with the Washington Huskies where he won the 2023-25 PAC-12 Sixth Man of the Year Award following a standout season.
Johnsn averaged 11.1 PTS, 2.7 AST, and 2.2 REB in 24.2 minutes per game at Washington during his breakout season prior to departing the program.
After two years with the Huskies, Johnson made the move to Louisville for the 2024-25 season, but suited up in only two games after suffering an injury.
Now, he'll head to Oxford for the 2025-26 season after receiving a medical redshirt last season.
Johnson was a four-star, Top-150 prospect in America out of high school in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle prior to signing with the Washington Huskies.
