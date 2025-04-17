Ole Miss Basketball Portal Target Reveals Transfer Destination to Big Ten Program
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels remain on the prowl for top talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program reconstructing the 2025-26 roster.
After landing a pair of commitments on Tuesday, Beard and Co. have now added a trio of newcomers via the free agent market to this point.
But there remain multiple targets on the Ole Miss program's radar as the Transfer Portal window continues this offseason.
One of the names the Rebels were linked to: Sam Houston State's Lamar Wilkerson.
The talented bucket-getter averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during the 2024-25 season.
Wilkerson was the top three-point shooter in Conference USA after shooting 44.5 percent from deep a season ago for his squad.
He's a volume scorer with the ability to get buckets in a hurry after knocking down 3.4 made threes per game, which ranked sixth nationally, on 7.7 attempts.
Ole Miss, Kentucky, Auburn and Indiana were the schools to monitor for the No. 8 ranked shooting guard available, On3 Sports reported last Wednesday night.
Beard and Co. remained in pursuit of the 6-foot-5 guard with the program in need of instant offense heading into next season after losing significant production from the 2024-25 season.
Now, Wilkerson has made his move. He's Indiana bound after committing to the Hoosiers this week.
Beard and the Rebels will continue looking to add to the Transfer Portal haul with two more commitments joining the mix this week.
The Tuesday Commitments: Rebels Rolling on the Trail
AJ Storr [Kansas Guard]
The Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Kansas transfer AJ Storr on Tuesday, he revealed via social media.
The well-traveled prospect will head to his fourth program in as many seasons with the Rebels landing his services via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Storr has played a trio of collegiate seasons where he's suited up for three programs: St. John’s, Wisconsin, and Kansas.
The 6-foot-7 guard has played in 103 total games across his career with 57 starts for the Red Storm, Badgers, and Jayhawks.
Storr is a bucket-getter. He's averaging 10.7 points (42.3% FG, 33.7% 3PT) and 2.6 rebounds per game during his time in college despite bouncing around.
During his second season of college ball he posted career-best with the Badgers as a sophomore. He tallied 16.8 points a night on 43.4% FG and 32% 3PT while grabbing 3.9 rebounds and earned All-Big Ten honors along the way.
Koren Johnson [Louisville Guard]
The Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Louisville guard Koren Johnson on Tuesday, he revealed via social media.
The 6-foot-2 junior began his playing career with the Washington Huskies where he won the 2023-25 PAC-12 Sixth Man of the Year Award following a standout season.
Johnsn averaged 11.1 PTS, 2.7 AST, and 2.2 REB in 24.2 minutes per game at Washington during his breakout season prior to departing the program.
After two years with the Huskies, Johnson made the move to Louisville for the 2024-25 season, but suited up in only two games after suffering an injury.
Now, he'll head to Oxford for the 2025-26 season after receiving a medical redshirt last season.
Johnson was a four-star, Top-150 prospect in America out of high school in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle prior to signing with the Washington Huskies.
