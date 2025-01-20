Ole Miss Basketball Rises Heavily in New AP Poll Following Wild Week
The Ole Miss Rebels have continued to prove themselves to the college basketball world, and following a wild week on the road, the Rebs jumped five spots in the AP Top 25 Poll, climbing to their newfound rank.
The Rebels now see themselves sitting at No. 16 in the poll, announced via the teams social media pages, following a monumental program win at No. 4 Alabama and an overtime loss to No.15 Mississippi State, both games being on the road.
The Rebels are just one of nine SEC teams listed in the newest addition of the poll. Here is the newest installment of the ranks with Ole Miss and the rest of the SEC teams in bold lettering.
1. Auburn
2. Duke
3. Iowa State
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. Tennessee
7. Houston
8. Michigan State
9. Kentucky
10. Marquette
11. Purdue
12. Kansas
13. Texas A&M
14. Mississippi State
15. Oregon
16. Ole Miss
17. Illinois
18. Wisconsin
19. UConn
20. St. John's
21. Michigan
22. Missouri
23. West Virginia
24. Memphis
25. Louisville
The SEC Standings now see Ole Miss in a tie for second as their record sits at 4-1 in conference play. They share their second place tie with Alabama and Missouri, as all three teams also have 15-3 overall records this season.
The Rebels return to action on Wednesday night as they take on No. 13 Texas A&M at the SJB Pavilion at 8 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN2.