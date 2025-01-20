The Grove Report

Ole Miss Basketball Rises Heavily in New AP Poll Following Wild Week

The Ole Miss Rebels continue to climb in the AP Top 25 Poll following a wild road week.

Billy Kuhl

Jan 18, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels have continued to prove themselves to the college basketball world, and following a wild week on the road, the Rebs jumped five spots in the AP Top 25 Poll, climbing to their newfound rank.

The Rebels now see themselves sitting at No. 16 in the poll, announced via the teams social media pages, following a monumental program win at No. 4 Alabama and an overtime loss to No.15 Mississippi State, both games being on the road.

The Rebels are just one of nine SEC teams listed in the newest addition of the poll. Here is the newest installment of the ranks with Ole Miss and the rest of the SEC teams in bold lettering.

1. Auburn

2. Duke

3. Iowa State

4. Alabama

5. Florida

6. Tennessee

7. Houston

8. Michigan State

9. Kentucky

10. Marquette

11. Purdue

12. Kansas

13. Texas A&M

14. Mississippi State

15. Oregon

16. Ole Miss

17. Illinois

18. Wisconsin

19. UConn

20. St. John's

21. Michigan

22. Missouri

23. West Virginia

24. Memphis

25. Louisville

The SEC Standings now see Ole Miss in a tie for second as their record sits at 4-1 in conference play. They share their second place tie with Alabama and Missouri, as all three teams also have 15-3 overall records this season.

The Rebels return to action on Wednesday night as they take on No. 13 Texas A&M at the SJB Pavilion at 8 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

