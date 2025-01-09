Ole Miss Basketball Earns Crucial Road Conference Win Over Arkansas
Ole Miss basketball took down Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Wednesday night, winning 73-66 in front of a hostile crowd.
Despite trailing by as much nine points in the first, the Rebels (13-2, 2-0 SEC) would mount a furious rally and tie the game at 33 going into half. The Rebels gained the lead almost immediately at the start of the second half and would lead by as much as 11, hanging on to win 73-66.
As a team, the Rebels shot 46 percent from the floor, 39.1 percent from three-point range, and 64.3 percent from the free throw line. Forward Malik Dia led the team in scoring with 21 points, followed by guard Sean Pedulla with 16 and Dre Davis with 10.
The Razorbacks shot 38.9 percent from the floor, 25 percent from three-point range, and 65 percent from the free throw line. Adou Thiero led the Razorbacks in scoring with 17, followed by Boogie Fland with 15, and Johnell Davis with 13.
This marks the Rebels' first win at Arkansas since the 2014-2015 season. Coming off a big win over Georgia last Saturday, the Rebels improve to 2-0 in SEC play.
While there may have been questions about the Rebels' ability to play on the road, those concerns were put to bed for the time being with this result. As has been the case multiple times this season, Ole Miss once again pulled away and won the game in the second half.
The Rebels are back in action this Saturday in the SJB Pavilion against LSU. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.