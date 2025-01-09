The Grove Report

Ole Miss Basketball Earns Crucial Road Conference Win Over Arkansas

The Rebels earned a big conference win on Wednesday night.

Henry Stuart

Jan 8, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels guard Jaylen Murray (5) shoots in the first half as Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner (21) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels guard Jaylen Murray (5) shoots in the first half as Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner (21) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ole Miss basketball took down Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Wednesday night, winning 73-66 in front of a hostile crowd.

Despite trailing by as much nine points in the first, the Rebels (13-2, 2-0 SEC) would mount a furious rally and tie the game at 33 going into half. The Rebels gained the lead almost immediately at the start of the second half and would lead by as much as 11, hanging on to win 73-66.

As a team, the Rebels shot 46 percent from the floor, 39.1 percent from three-point range, and 64.3 percent from the free throw line. Forward Malik Dia led the team in scoring with 21 points, followed by guard Sean Pedulla with 16 and Dre Davis with 10.

The Razorbacks shot 38.9 percent from the floor, 25 percent from three-point range, and 65 percent from the free throw line. Adou Thiero led the Razorbacks in scoring with 17, followed by Boogie Fland with 15, and Johnell Davis with 13.

This marks the Rebels' first win at Arkansas since the 2014-2015 season. Coming off a big win over Georgia last Saturday, the Rebels improve to 2-0 in SEC play.

While there may have been questions about the Rebels' ability to play on the road, those concerns were put to bed for the time being with this result. As has been the case multiple times this season, Ole Miss once again pulled away and won the game in the second half.

The Rebels are back in action this Saturday in the SJB Pavilion against LSU. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

READ MORE Ole Miss Rebels News:

Ole Miss Basketball to Be Without Key Forward Mikeal Brown-Jones vs. Arkansas

Ole Miss Basketball's Eduardo Klafke Breaks Down First Taste of SEC Competition

Where Does Ole Miss Men's Basketball Land in Latest Bracketology Update?

Ole Miss' Chris Beard Praises John Calipari, Arkansas Basketball Ahead of SEC Bout

Ole Miss Basketball Remains in AP Top 25 For Week 10

Published
Henry Stuart
HENRY STUART

Henry is a writing intern at Ole Miss OnSI. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, his previous experience includes serving as a play-by-play commentator for high school athletics. Part-time or full-time: He will be part-time as he pursues his journalism degree at Ole Miss.

Home/Basketball