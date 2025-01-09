Ole Miss Basketball's Chris Beard Breaks Down Crucial Conference Win at Arkansas
Ole Miss basketball earned a crucial SEC win Wednesday night, defeating rival Arkansas 73-66 in Bud Walton Arena, the program's first victory there since January of 2015.
After the game, Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard broke down what worked well for his team in the win, especially as they handled a hostile environment.
"We had a lot of poise tonight. We knew the crowd was going to be a factor, and we kept Arkansas from having too many runs," Beard said postgame. "We had some good possessions on offense and defense when the crowd was ready to erupt.
"I'm not a big 'home and road' guy. Let's just talk about how to win in this league."
While Coach Beard may not put much stock into where a game is played, it remains impressive to win somewhere you haven't in a decade. To do so after falling behind by as much as nine points, tying the game going into halftime, and dominating in the second half is even more impressive.
"It's so early in the league, we're trying to stay poised and not to get 'too high' or 'too low,'" Beard said. "I'm proud of the players tonight. Team effort."
The Rebels are 2-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2019 and will look to carry the momentum gained so far this season into the rest of conference play. With the SEC emerging as the nation's premier college basketball conference, every little bit helps.
The Rebels are set to take on rival LSU this Saturday in the SJB Pavilion. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.