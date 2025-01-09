Malik Dia Gives Ole Miss Basketball 'Special Performance' in Win Over Arkansas
The Ole Miss Rebels picked up another big conference win on Wednesday as they took down the Arkansas Razorbacks 73-66 in Fayetteville.
While this was an overall team win, the Rebels saw their first true glimpse of how special transfer big man Malik Dia can be for this squad.
Coming into the game, Dia has been a key component of the team as the starting center, but there was a feeling in the air to how special he could really be. In last night's game, Dia showed how explosive he can really be.
Dia finished the game against the Hogs with 21 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a block defensively, going 7-of-12 from the field and 2-of-4 from behind the arc
Dia has been an electric player all year with some big time highlights for Ole Miss, and last night was no different. The Rebs came out very slow, not making a field goal until there were about 15 minutes on the clock, but their second came with 14:50 left when guard Juju Murray found Dia on a fast break with an alley-oop slam.
Later in the half, the Rebels were trailing by two until Dia received the ball at the top of the key, giving a hard pump fake and driving lane for an emphatic slam, tying the game for the first time since tip with just under two minutes to play in half one.
Dia found himself in some foul trouble in the second half, but that did not hold him back from hitting a dagger three-pointer with 1:07 left in the game, extending the Rebels lead to 71-62.
This performance from Dia was heavily praised by head coach Chris Beard in his postgame press conference.
"We played well tonight. Special performance by Malik Dia," Beard said.
"I've only been coaching Dia for a year, so tonight was a great step in our relationship. The big fella earned some trust tonight. Obviously Dia came to play."
Dia has been in some foul trouble early on in the first half of some games, but him being able to weather that and showcase his skill set gives Rebel fans just another leg of hope in this well-oiled machine.
Dia and the Rebels will continue SEC play on Saturday as they return home to the SJB Pavilion to take on the LSU Tigers at 5 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.