Malik Dia Shines Again in Ole Miss Basketball's Win Over LSU
The Ole Miss Rebels moved to 14-2 and 3-0 in SEC play after defeating the LSU Tigers on Saturday night behind a monster second half charge.
The second half explosion was led by transfer center Malik Dia who totaled 19 points, seven rebounds, and an assist with 14 of his points coming in the last 20 minutes.
Dia had the Ole Miss faithful rocking in the second half with some big time plays, including an alley-oop dunk as well as a step back three as the shot clock expired early in the second half where the Rebels started to pull away, electrifying the home crowd.
Dia's performance was not just on the offensive side however, as he also recorded two blocks, including one where he chased down LSU's Cam Carter for an explosive one off the back board, and six of his seven rebounds came on the defensive side, limiting LSU's second chance points.
This is Dia's second consecutive game where he has exploded on both sides of the court, and on Thursday, he dropped a season-high 21 points along with eight rebounds, one assist and a block in Ole Miss' 73-66 victory over Arkansas.
Although Dia has had a massive two games early on in SEC play, he believes that his preparation each day is the same and things are finally beginning to come together for him and his team.
"I think everything's the same in the gym every day," Dia said following the win over LSU. "I watch film, I'm with my coaches every single day, I get coached hard, and it's just non-stop. I think the thing with me that's changed is not trying to look to be aggressive.
"I think everything is just coming with the flow, and we're all just trying to play team basketball now, and it's opening up."
Dia is in his first season with Ole Miss after transferring from Belmont. Coming into the season, he was the definite starter and has played a solid role for Ole Miss, but he may be finding his groove in Oxford which could be a huge factor as Ole Miss continues to push for an SEC title and March Madness run.
Dia and the Rebels return to the court on Tuesday as they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. CT as they look to stay perfect in conference play.