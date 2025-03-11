Ole Miss Basketball's Chris Beard Gives Insight Into Upcoming SEC, NCAA Tournaments
Ole Miss basketball is just two days away from the start of their time in the SEC Tournament in Nashville and five days away from Selection Sunday.
The Rebels, despite not playing, have been receiving plenty of buzz this week with Sean Pedulla being named Third Team All-SEC on Monday. And while the accolades are certainly nice, the team is focused on the task at hand: the SEC Tournament.
"Our thing in March has always been the same. We've had a lot of successes this month with different teams based on a plan we've been trying to execute," head coach Chris Beard said in a press conference on Tuesday. "For us, it's pretty simple. It's two words: be us."
"When you've had the kind of season we've had, we've earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, we've been more than competitive, and got some great wins. We beat a lot of teams that'll be in the tournament, and a lot of teams that have a chance to be a 1 or 2 seed in the tournament."
The Rebels have enjoyed arguably one of their most successful seasons in school history, and Coach Beard is right in that the Rebels will more than likely be dancing for the first time in six years. That success has come from the way the team has played this season, and it will need to continue to do so throughout the postseason.
"I remind the guys that as March begins, as postseason March begins, let's don't forget what got us here, be us," Beard said. "Now for us, we need to be the best version of us."
"Now I can imagine if you're coaching an undefeated team coming into March, and everything has gone your way, you can just say 'be us.' For us, we have to say 'be us' and put a little asterisks next to it: the best version of us."
Ole Miss has made the NCAA Tournament just nine times in school history and has advanced to the Round of 32 just three times, the last coming in 2013. Ole Miss has a chance to make a serious run this season, but it has to remain true to itself in order to achieve success not only in the NCAA Tournament, but the SEC Tournament as well.
The Rebels will await the winner of Arkansas and South Carolina's first-round matchup to see who they will play on Thursday. Tip-off is set for Noon CT, and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.