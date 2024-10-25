Ole Miss Basketball's Chris Beard Praises Illinois Ahead of Upcoming Exhibition Game
Ole Miss men's basketball has earned a considerable amount of buzz so far the preseason, and for good reason.
The Rebels are ranked No. 24 in the AP's pre-season top-25, the first time the Rebels have been ranked in the preseason since the 1997-98 season, and with a slew of transfers coming to Oxford, the excitement is understandable.
The first look at the Rebels will come this Sunday in Oxford as they take on the Fighting Illini of Illinois in the Charity Benefit for CASA of North Mississippi. It's rare to see two Power Four schools meet in a preseason exhibition game, and even more so for Ole Miss.
"Illinois is really good, you guys know this," Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard said this week. "You understand the the brand, and the coach, and the players, and the talent, so it'll be a great opportunity for us. We'll play against one of the best coaches in the country, we'll play against some really great talent, some NBA talent, some experienced talent, some young talent"
Illinois enters this season ranked No. 24 in the AP coaches poll, and will more than likely climb the rankings with some early-season wins. The Rebels are playing a serious Big 10 contender in the Illini, and to do so in the preseason is impressive.
The preseason action is only a taste of what's to come for the Rebels in the non-conference season. With games against an NC State team that made a run to the final four, Louisville, BYU and Memphis just to name a few, it's safe to say Coach Beard and Co. are certainly trying to prepare the Rebels for a tough conference season ahead.
The Illini and Rebels are set for an 11 a.m. CT tip-off on Sunday. The game will be available on SEC Network.