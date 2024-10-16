'Excited!' Chris Beard Oozes Optimism About 2024-25 Ole Miss Basketball Season
The Ole Miss Rebels have not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2019. In many ways, men's basketball has taken a back seat to football for decades, but head coach Chris Beard thinks he has something big brewing in Oxford, Mississippi.
Why? He feels really strongly about the team he and his staff have assembled.
On Tuesday, Beard spent time with the media at 2025 SEC Basketball Media Days in Birmingham. One of the first questions he fielded was on transfer guard Dre Davis from Seton Hall. It would have made sense for Beard to start off his quote about Davis' individual talent, but he went another direction to open his thoughts.
"This is our second Ole Miss team. We're excited," Beard said. "A lot of internal optimism. It's based on one thing at the top of the list: We've got good players."
Davis is obviously one of those good players. In two seasons at Seton Hall, he saw action in 60 games, registering 774 points with 297 rebounds, 75 assists, 46 steals and 57 blocks. Beard stated that he is high on all of his portal additions, but the potential from Davis is undeniable as the season draws near.
"We think Dre has a chance to be one best players in the SEC," Beard continued. "I understand what a strong statement that is, but he's guy that can play a lot of different positions, can guard a lot of different people. He's competitive. He's tough.
"My argument would be that he'll be talked a lot about this year in the SEC because he's going to be one of the best players in our league."
What helps make this Ole Miss team so interesting, however, is not just its portal additions. Much like Lane Kiffin's football roster, Beard's Rebels have some returning veterans who are expected to play a key part in a potential tournament run.
At centerstage is guard Matthew Murrell, a fan-favorite player who is entering his final year of collegiate basketball.
"We're going to expect a lot from Matt this year," Beard said. "What he has to do I think to help us is that basically have his best season he's ever had with consistency. For many years he's proven that he can get a lot done in an SEC game.
"I think the challenge for Matt is can we have his best every single night or can we have his best at a higher rate than we had it in the past. So consistency is the deal with Matt."
Ole Miss will not have an easy road in either its non-conference or conference slates. The Rebels have non-league games against Colorado State, BYU, Louisville, Memphis and others, and any grind in the SEC is a challenging one.
Still, if Beard's optimism is any indication, perhaps Ole Miss can break its NCAA Tournament drought this season and re-insert itself into the national men's college basketball landscape.
