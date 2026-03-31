Ole Miss Basketball Set To Return Elite Guard Amid Chris Beard's Roster Reload

Ole Miss Rebels guard Ilias Kamardine will be back in Oxford for the 2026-27 season after inking a new deal with the program this week, according to On3 Sports.

Kamardine transferred to Ole Miss last offseason after making his way to Oxford from France where he then averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

The talented guard shot 42 percent from the field and scored 15-plus points on double-digit occasions across his first season in the Magnolia State.

Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels have all eyes are on the Transfer Portal with an opportunity to reconstruct the roster ahead of a pivotal offseason in Oxford.

“That’s a good question. Probably not in the mental space to answer that fully now,” Beard said. “Obviously, in college basketball, guys choose to go elsewhere; they choose to come back. Each player on our team will have that decision. It will be their decision. It will be a conversation to make sure that both sides align.

NEWS: Ole Miss guard Ilias Kamardine has agreed to a deal to return to Ole Miss next season, source told @On3. ⁰⁰The 6-foot-4 French guard was granted an additional year of eligibility in February. Averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game this season.… pic.twitter.com/KCntHxa4NX — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 31, 2026

“Our relationship with these players is just getting started, whether we coach them next year or not. That’s one thing you can get in our program: we’re going to have your back for the rest of our lives. These guys, hopefully, every single one of them will outlive me by a million years. Till the day I’m not here anymore, we’ll have their backs.”

Now, the 6-foot-4 guard is back for another season in Oxford after being granted an additional season of eligibility in February.

Ole Miss has seen multiple members of the 2025-26 roster already reveal intentions of hitting the Transfer Portal - namely Edurado Klafke.

Klafke appeared in 70 games across his pair of seasons with the Ole Miss program where he strung together averages of 3.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.

A Brazil native, he became the second Ole Miss player from the 2025-26 roster to reveal intentions of entering the Transfer Portal this offseason.

Now, all eyes are on Beard and Co. with roster reconstruction set to be in full swing with the Transfer Portal opening on April 7.

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