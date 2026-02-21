Ole Miss Basketball Suffers Crushing 94-75 Loss to Florida Gators in SEC Matchup

OXFORD, Miss. – After getting off to a quick start, Ole Miss fell behind and was unable to regain their footing, as they lost to No. 11 Florida on Saturday afternoon at the SJB Pavilion.

Malik Dia got things going early for Ole Miss (11-16, 3-11 SEC) as he hit two tough mid-range jumpers to give Ole Miss an early 6-3 lead against the Gators (21-6, 11-3 SEC) through the first couple of minutes of play.

Moments later, AJ Storr hit a mid-range jumper to put the home team in front 12-10 with just under 15 minutes on the clock.

Florida responded, getting up by as much as 14 points in the first half, eventually leading at the midway break 43-32.

Ilias Kamardine got the Rebels within seven, 43-36, after a made floater at the 18:41 mark. However, the Gators would go on a quick 5-0 run to go back up 12.

Florida would continue to maintain its lead, managing to keep the Rebels at bay until the final buzzer.

Dia led the way offensively for Ole Miss as he finished the game with 24 points, marking his seventh game this season where he has scored 20 or more and third in a row. Kamardine added 14 and Pinkins had 10 for the Rebels.

Ole Miss will be back in the SJB Pavilion on Wednesday, February 25 at 8 p.m. for its matchup against LSU. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

NOTABLES

- Florida's 19 turnovers forced by the Ole Miss defense were tied for the most on the season, and their most in SEC play.

- Malik Dia has scored 20 points or more in three consecutive games; tying his career high with 32 against Mississippi State, 20 at Texas A&M, and 24 today.

- This was the fifth game this season Ole Miss collected 10 or more steals.

Corey Chest registered two blocks on the defensive end, his seventh game this season with multiple swats.

