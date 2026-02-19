How It Happened: Ole Miss Basketball Unable to Hold Off Texas A&M in 80-77 Loss

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Maintaining the lead for a majority of the game, Ole Miss was unable to hold on late as it dropped a game to Texas A&M 80-77 on Wednesday night at Reed Arena.

Ole Miss (11-15, 3-10 SEC) and Texas A&M (18-8, 8-5 SEC) traded baskets for the first 6:39 of the first half, with Texas A&M eventually gaining a foothold, leading 14-8.

Malik Dia scored ten points in the first half, including six points of an 11-4 run, which propelled the Rebels to their first lead, 20-18, with 9:58 remaining in the first half.

The Rebels continued to keep the Aggies at bay, as they scored 13 fastbreak points to Texas A&M's zero, which helped them maintain their lead all the way into the halfway break, 38-33.

In the second half, Ole Miss would quickly jump out to a 43-33 lead thanks to Patton Pinkins knocking down a three-pointer at the 18:07 mark.

After scoring five points in the first half, AJ Storr began heating up in the second, as he scored 10 points through the first 7:22 of play. The scoring spree included a deep three-pointer from the top of the key to repel any efforts from the Aggies as the Rebels led, 58-48 at the 12:38 mark.

As the clock fell below 3:00, Ole Miss led 77-71, where after a missed three-point jumper by Storr, Texas A&M came down on its offensive possession and drained a left side corner three to make it a one-possession game with 2:43 remaining.

Storr then lost the ball on the Rebels' next offensive possession, and Texas A&M would convert on an and-one turnaround jumper to cut the lead to 77-76.

Clemence's free throw would fall short, but the Aggies managed to get an offensive rebound and score a layup in what ultimately sealed the game for the home team.

Storr finished the game with 21 points, while Dia added 20. Ilias Kamardine, scored 12 and Pinkins had 11.

Ole Miss will return to Oxford, Mississippi, for its matchup against No. 11 Florida on Saturday, Feb. 21 at the SJB Pavilion. The game will be televised on ESPN with tipoff set for 11 a.m.

NOTABLES

- AJ Storr (21) and Malik Dia (20) both had their second consecutive game with 20 or more points.

- Ole Miss' field goal percentage of 52.7% was their best in SEC play, and second-highest on the season.

