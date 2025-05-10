Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Target Reveals Commitment Decision to Big East School

Pacific transfer Elijah Fisher has committed to Seton Hall.



The 6’6” junior guard started all 33 games played, averaging 15.7 points on 48.3% shooting, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Fisher began his career at Texas Tech, and also played at DePaul. Was a former top 30… pic.twitter.com/zx97UhUc8e