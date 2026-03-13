Ole Miss Basketball vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Predictions, Start Time and TV Channel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A pair of wins in the first and second rounds of the 2026 SEC Tournament have lined up the Ole Miss men's basketball team with a quarterfinal game against No. 15 Alabama on Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m. in Bridgestone Arena and on the SEC Network.

TEAM FACTS

Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 14-19, 4-14 SEC)

Head Coach: Chris Beard • 3rd Season at Ole Miss (58-43) • 295-141 career record (14th Season)

Alabama Crimson Tide (Record: 23-8, 13-5 SEC)

Head Coach: Nate Oats • 7th Season at Alabama (168-71) • 264-114 career record (11th Season)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Dane Bradshaw

Reporter: Alyssa Lang

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Gary Darby

Analyst: Murphy Holloway

SERIES HISTORY VS. ALABAMA

A series that dates back to 1921, this will be the 188th game played between Ole Miss and Alabama. The Crimson Tide hold the series lead 128-59, and lead when the two have met in the SEC Tournament 6-2.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

LAST MEETING: February 11, 2026 (L, 74-93, Oxford, Miss.)

• Trailing by just two at the half, Ole Miss was unable to step in front in the second half, eventually falling to the Tide.

• AJ Storr (Ole Miss): 27 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal.

• Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Alabama): 21 points, three rebounds, three assists.

SCOUTING THE CRIMSON TIDE

Alabama brings a record of 23-8 to Nashville for their first game of the SEC Tournament, having gone 13-5 in conference play to earn the No. 2 seed in the bracket. The Crimson Tide closed out their regular season slate with wins in nine of their last 10 games.

They hold the No. 15 spot in both the AP and Coaches Poll, and sit in 17th in the NET Rankings and 15th in KenPom.

The number one scoring offense in the nation, Alabama is led by two of the SEC's best scorers, as Labaron Philon leads the team at 21.5 points per game and Aden Holloway adds 16.8 per outing. They're paced on the boards by Amari Allen at 7.0 per game, while their defense is led by Aiden Sherrell who ranks second in the SEC in blocks per game at 2.3.

Notable NCAA Team Statistical Rankings:

- Points per game, 92.1, 1st

- Three-point attempts per game, 35.5, 1st

- Three pointers made per game, 12.8, 2nd

- Defensive rebounds per game, 28.4, 10th

- Rebounds per game, 40.8, 12th

- Blocks per game, 5.1, 16th

- Free throws made per game, 18.8, 19th

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

Head coach Nate Oats is in his seventh season with the Crimson Tide, owning a win percentage with the program of just over 70 percent. He's guided Alabama to five-straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the Final Four in 2024 and Elite Eight in 2025, and has won two SEC regular season and SEC Tournament titles.

He previously led Buffalo for four seasons, where he accumulated 59 wins in his final two years and guided the Bulls to a pair of NCAA Tournaments.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Total, and Prediction

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss +11.5 (-110)

Georgia -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ole Miss +550

Georgia -800

Total

OVER 165.5 (-110)

UNDER 165.5 (-110)

The Prediction: Alabama Advances to SEC Tournament Semifinals

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Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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