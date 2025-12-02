ESPN Insider Calls Out Lane Kiffin for How He Handled Ole Miss Football Departure
The Ole Miss Rebels are set to begin a new era in Oxford following the departure of Lane Kiffin after the coveted head coach made the move to sign with the LSU Tigers.
A move that has taken social media by storm, Kiffin exits the Magnolia State in a "messy" way with the program in the midst of a College Football Playoff run - ending the 2025 regular season with an 11-1 record.
Now, the Rebels have elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding to the full-time head coach where he will lead the Ole Miss program into the postseason.
“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.
"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.
“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”
The exit of Kiffin has the national media weighing in with ESPN's Heather Dinich providing her thoughts on the way Kiffin departed.
Heather Dinich Chimes In:
“College football is not like the NFL, right. You cannot, contract-wise, operate the same way with 10 FBS conferences and commissioners, and the timing that is college football,” said Dinich. “That is unique.”
“The problem is not the calendar, because, at the end of the day, this is a legal issue. You can’t tell people when they can and cannot take jobs. This is an ethical and moral compass issue,” Dinich added later.
“The NCAA has already changed the transfer portal window. I don’t sense any interest from leaders to change it again. This is just about the decision-making of these coaches…This is happening all over the place, and it’s a decision that the coaches are making.”
“Every coach, including Lane Kiffin, preaches the Bo Schembechler line of the team, the team, the team – until it’s about me. And, if it’s not about money, then there’s a different way to handle it,” said Dinich.
“It is possible to say, ‘You know what, thank you so much for your interest, LSU and Florida. I’m going to focus on my team, and then we can have these conversations when I’m done. And, if you can’t wait for me to do that, then go ahead and move on, but that’s what I need to do is focus on this’. This happens all the time in jobs across America. So, there’s a different way to handle it.”
“Look at Kalani Sitake and Penn State right now. Our colleague, Pete Thamel, has reported there’s mutual interest between the two. And, you know what Sitake said? I got to focus on the Big 12 Championship,” Dinich added. “So, don’t tell me there’s not another way to handle it.”
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam
Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.