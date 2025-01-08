Ole Miss Basketball to Be Without Key Forward Mikeal Brown-Jones vs. Arkansas
The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to improve to 2-0 in conference play on Wednesday, but they will have to do so on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks. It was revealed on Tuesday night that they would also be chasing that goal without one of their key players on the floor.
Forward Mikeal Brown-Jones was listed as "out" for the Rebels, according to the latest injury reports released by the Southeastern Conference. Zvonimir Ivisic, a big man for the Hogs, is also listed as "questionable."
Brown-Jones suffered an injury in Saturday's win over Georgia and did not return to action. So far this season, he is averaging 12.2 minutes per game alongside 6.1 points per game and 2.2 rebounds. This is Brown-Jones' first season with the Rebels after transferring in from UNC Greensboro.
For Arkansas, Ivisic is a 7-foot-2, 245-pound sophomore who transferred in this season from the Kentucky Wildcats. So far in the 2024-25 campaign, he is averaging 8.5 points per game and 3.6 rebounds.
While Ole Miss will be seeking its second conference win in as many attempts on Wednesday, Arkansas is gunning for its first after dropping its SEC opener against Tennessee over the weekend. Tip-off in Fayetteville is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.