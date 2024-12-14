Ole Miss Guard Dre Davis Gives Insight Into New-Look Rebels Roster
Dre Davis is a veteran in college basketball.
Going from Louisville to Seton Hall, and now to Ole Miss, Davis understands what it takes to win at this level. The Rebels have also picked up right where they started last year, almost sweeping the non-conference slate up to this point.
The Rebels' only stumble thus far was against Purdue, a powerhouse in the Big Ten who has been competing for national championships over the past couple years. Davis gave some insight into how the early season road trips will help a new team grow.
"It was a good opportunity for us to see where we're at playing against a lot of high level competition," Davis said earlier this week. "Obviously it was fun being able to travel with the team and get those experiences, but like I said, it's a good test for us to see where we at, watch the film and respond and continue to grow."
Spending time together as a team has been important for Ole Miss since it has so many new faces on this year's roster, including for Davis who is one of those new pieces himself.
"I feel like that's been a huge part of our team, just being able to bond and have those times with each other," Davis said. "Obviously, we're a new team, so those times are very important for us to be able to bond and get to know each other on a different level."
Joining yet another new team this season has been an adjustment period for Davis, but he has enjoyed the process so far. He is currently averaging 12.3 points per game and has been a key part of the Rebels' successful start in this campaign.
"Obviously, everything is new, so it's a trial-and-error experience," Davis said. "Kind of just getting used to a new environment, but I think it's been good. It's been a fun experience. Definitely a different experience and the reason I came here, but I've embraced it. I'm excited for the rest of the season and happy I came here, for sure."
The Rebels look like a team that could make some noise in March, but it is still only December, and the SEC slate will turn contenders to pretenders fast. Ole Miss will need to keep to faith and continue to take care of lesser competition while competing with the big boys like they did in San Diego with Purdue.
The Rebels take on Southern Miss in Biloxi at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network+ before they head home to take on Southern Jaguars at home on Tuesday.