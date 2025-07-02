Ole Miss Men's and Women's Basketball Season Tickets Officially Available
OXFORD, Miss. – The road back to the NCAA Tournament is coming up for both Ole Miss men's and women's basketball as fans can now lock in their season tickets for the 2025-26 campaigns at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion.
Season tickets are available for purchase and renewal for both the men's and women's teams through the Ole Miss Athletics ticket office.
Men's Basketball Season Tickets
Year 2 of the Chris Beard era in Oxford brought the second Sweet 16 appearance in program history as Ole Miss marched as far as it ever has in the NCAA Tournament, finishing the season ranked No. 18 in both polls.
The team's leading rebounder and No. 3 leading scorer, Malik Dia, returns for his senior season after an outstanding first year in a Rebel uniform. He'll guide a new-look roster for 2025-26 that will look to earn back-to-back NCAA Tourney berths for the first time since 2001-02.
Don't miss a minute of action on Craddock Court this season! Buy or renew your season tickets today.
Women's Basketball Season Tickets
Yolett McPhee-McCuin led Ole Miss to its second Sweet 16 berth in three seasons, a first for the program since 1990 and 1992, as the Rebels earned a No. 17 ranking to finish another successful campaign in Oxford.
SEC All-Freshman performer Sira Thienou, as well as veteran forward Christeen Iwuala, will team up with one of the nation's most heralded transfer portal classes, as they look to extend a streak of four consecutive NCAA Tournament berths and make another run deep into March.
All women's basketball season tickets are now $75, and new for 2025-26, sections 111-113 will be reserved seating. Seat selection will take place in mid-September. Buy or login to renew today!
Men's Basketball Early Order Incentives
Renew or purchase men's basketball tickets by the deadlines below to be entered for a chance to win one of the following prizes. Once you've renewed or purchased, you'll be entered for each prize following the date of purchase. One renewal and one new purchase will be drawn for each prize.
July 16 – Exclusive team sideline gear
August 1 – Coach Beard signed basketball
August 16 – $100 Ole Miss Authentics Gift Card
Women's Basketball Early Order Incentives
Renew or purchase women's basketball tickets by the deadlines below to be entered for a chance to win one of the following prizes. Once you've renewed or purchased, you'll be entered for each prize following the date of purchase. One renewal and one new purchase will be drawn for each prize.
July 16 – Custom Team 51 Jersey
August 1 – Coach Yo signed basketball
August 16 – $100 Ole Miss Authentics Gift Card
