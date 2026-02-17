Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Tennessee Volunteers Start Time and TV Channel

OXFORD, Miss. – For the Rebels' second game in a difficult stretch against four AP top-25 ranked opponents in a week, Ole Miss women's basketball will host Tennessee on Tuesday, February 17. Tipoff at SJB Pavilion will be at 6 p.m. CT, streaming on ESPNU.

TEAM FACTS

No. 17/16 Ole Miss Rebels (20-6, 7-4 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 8th Season at Ole Miss (145-101) • 13th Season in Career (239-164)

No. 21/22 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-7, 8-3 SEC)

Head Coach: Kim Caldwell • 2nd Season at UT (40-17) • 10th Season in Career (257-48)

ON THE AIR

Television: ESPNU

Play-by-Play: Tiffany Greene

Color: Meghan McKeown

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

SERIES HISTORY

Ole Miss and Tennessee will share the basketball court for the 63rd time in its shared history. The Lady Volunteers hold a 53-9 advantage in a series that dates to 1977. Ole Miss ended an eight-game losing skid to Tennessee in 2024 with an 80-75 victory in Oxford. Marquesha Davis led the Rebels with 23 points while Madison Scott secured a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Last time against the Lady Vols, KK Deans led the way with 22 points, but the Rebels fell, 80-71 in Knoxville. Eighteen of Deans' points were from beyond the arc, and she was one of four Rebels to score at least 10 points. Defensively, Ole Miss forced 20 Tennessee turnovers while recording 11 steals.

Ole Miss legend Peggie Gillom had the best individual scoring effort in program history against Tennessee in 1978. She scored 45 points off 21 made field goals. That record has stood the test of time and remains the highest-scoring game by a Rebel in Ole Miss history.

Likewise, it's the most points scored against a Lady Volunteer squad in their history.

SCOUTING THE LADY VOLUNTEERS

Kim Caldwell is in her second season of command of Tennessee's historic women's basketball program. So far this season, the Lady Volunteers are 16-7 overall and 8-3 against SEC foes.

Tennessee features a quartet of double-digit scorers, headed by the guard-forward duo of Talaysia Cooper and Janiah Barker. Both players put up at least 14 points per game and at least five rebounds per game to boot. Barker's 6.7 boards per game is the most on the team. Meanwhile, Cooper's 3.9 assists per game are tops for the team. She's also a highly capable defender, averaging 3.0 steals per game, which is fourth in the SEC and top 20 nationally.

Spearman and Barker are dominant in the paint, especially on their side of the court. The pair have made Tennessee the nation's 11th-best offensive rebounding team in the country, bringing in 15.9 per game. Spearman brings in 3.0 offensive boards, while Barker has 2.0.

Facing Tennessee means Ole Miss is facing back-to-back quality three-point shooting teams. Tennessee is second in the SEC in 3-pointers per game with 9.5 on average, which is eighth nationally. However, the Lady Volunteers rank near the bottom of the conference in long distance percentage, making only 30.2 percent of those shots.

Other notable Lady Volunteers are Mia Pauldo and Nya Robertson. Pauldo, alongside twin sister Mya, is one of the most promising freshmen in the SEC this season. She averages 11.6 points per game, while adding 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. As for Robertson, she's entering Tuesday's matchup with the ninth-most points by any active SEC player with 1540 throughout her four-year collegiate career.

