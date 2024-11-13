Ole Miss Men's Basketball Fends Off Late Rally, Takes Down South Alabama 64-54
Ole Miss men's basketball took on South Alabama Tuesday night and secured their third win of the season. The win comes as Rebels star guard Matthew Murrell was ruled out of tonight's game, leaving the Rebels without their primary offensive catalyst.
As a team, the Rebels shot 32.8 percent from the floor, 34.2 percent from three-point range, and 64.3 percent from the free throw line. Virginia Tech transfer Sean Pedulla led the way with 27 points followed by Jaemyn Brakefield with 14 points, Davon Barnes with seven points, and Malik Dia with five points.
The Jaguars shot 38.5 percent from the field, 28.0 percent from three, and 63.6 percent from the free throw line. Judah Brown lead the way scoring-wise for South Alabama with 16 points followed by Myles Corey with 14 points and Dylan Fasoyiro with eight points.
The Jaguars grabbed the first basket of the game, but after Davon Barnes responded with a three-pointer for the Rebels, Ole Miss never relinquished the lead. The Rebels took a 38-26 advantage into the locker room at halftime, but South Alabama would go on to mount a late rally. Despite a furious comeback from the Jaguars, the Rebels once again held firm and secured the win.
Matthew Murrell's absence could definitely be felt, as the Rebels were 21-of-64 shooting from the floor and 9-of-14 from the free throw line. With Murrell posting 19 points in the last two games for the Rebels, his tough-shot ability has been a key piece to the Rebels offense.
The Rebels are back in action on Saturday against Colorado State at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network+.