Ole Miss Men's Basketball Outlasts Grambling State's Late Rally, Wins 66-64
OXFORD-- Ole Miss men's basketball earned its second win of the season Friday night, beating Grambling State in the SJB Pavilion by a final score of 66-64.
Despite being down as much as 12 in the second half, a 20-0 run midway through the half gave the Rebels a 40-39 lead, a figure the Rebels would not relinquish.
The Rebels shot 35 percent from the floor as a team and 23 percent from three-point range while also shooting 78 percent from the free throw line. The Tigers shot 47 percent from the floor and 47 percent from three-point range, also going 62% from the free throw line.
Dre Davis led the Rebels in scoring with 13 points while shooting 57 percent from the floor and 66.7 percent from three. Sean Pedulla also had a big game, posting 12 points while going 33 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from beyond the arc. Jaemyn Brakefield added 11 points, with Jaylen Murray, Malik Dia, and Matthew Murrell all adding in eight points.
Despite trailing throughout much of the game, including a 33-25 deficit entering the half,the Rebels continued to fight and ultimately outlasted the Tigers. While it wasn't pretty, a win is a win, and the Rebels are undefeated.
Ole Miss showed grit in the second half, which is crucial when falling behind. Despite a furious Tiger rally, the Rebels continued to hang tough and were ultimately able to put the game away
The Rebels have things they need to clean up, but with a three-day break until their next game, there's time for coach Chris Beard to bring about some improvements before taking the floor on Tuesday.
The Rebels are back in action on Nov. 12 against South Alabama in Tad Smith Coliseum, the former home of Ole Miss basketball on campus. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network+.