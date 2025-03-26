Ole Miss Rebels Basketball In Contact With Multiple Transfer Portal Targets
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels may be heading to the Sweet 16, but it hasn't stopped the program from remaining active in the NCAA Transfer Portal this week.
The portal officially opened for business on Monday with over 700 entries to this point and the Rebels are making sure to keep their options open.
Beard and Co. have reached out to multiple portal players over the last few days with one intriguing name revealing he's received interest from Ole Miss.
North Dakota State shooting guard Jacari White has quickly become one of the more enticing players in the Transfer Portal market after announcing he would be testing the waters.
Now, with his name officially in the portal, White has heard from multiple programs, including the Ole Miss Rebels.
White has received interest from the likes of:
Florida St
BYU
Alabama
Tennessee
South Carolina
Ole Miss
USC
Illinois
Virginia Tech
LSU
Georgia Tech
Boston College
Texas A&M
Washington
Kansas
Houston
The 6-foot-3 senior from Florida averaged 17.1 points per game last season and will receive an extra year of eligibility due to the new JUCO ruling, according to On3 Sports.
According to multiple reports, White is scheduling a visit with the Virginia Tech Hokies, but it's clear there is a level of interest from Ole Miss to this point. It'll be interesting to see if the program turns up the heat for his services.
Other players the Rebels have reportedly reached out to include:
Amarion Dickerson - Guard - Robert Morris University
Corey Chest - Forward - LSU
Nick Pringle - Forward - South Carolina
Ole Miss will take on the Michigan State Spartans on Friday in Atlanta (Ga.) with the chance to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight with a victory.
Sean Pedulla's Thoughts: Trusting the Coaching Staff
“I think it’s just their confidence in their own work,” Pedulla said. “They put in so much time. Sleepless nights and just studying film and getting a game plan together that is going to be clear and concise that we’re all going to follow. He did say get us to Iowa State and they’d take care of us. They gave us a great plan and we followed it, we executed it and we got the job done.”
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.